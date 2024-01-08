|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Dec 2023
|20 Jan 2024
|Submission of Notice of Extra Ordinary general Meeting to be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 Submission of Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2024) Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 Outcome of Extra Ordinary General meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
