Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
6.4
Working capital
0
-0.01
0.01
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.1
-0.01
0
0.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.1
-0.01
0
0.02
Equity raised
-11.32
-11.31
-11.28
-11.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.78
0.68
0.66
0.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-10.65
-10.65
-10.63
-10.64
