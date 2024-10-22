Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 22 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Shop No. 15 K-Tower Haveli Resi-Cum Plaza Behind Air Force Station Makarpura Vadodara - 390014 Gujarat India to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on October 22, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, 1) Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion) In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Limited review report; Read less.. Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on August 10, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 03:15 P.M. and concluded at 03:40 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Appointed Ms. Manmeetkaur Harshdeepsingh Bhatia as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on May 15, 2024, considered and approved the request received from the following entity for re-classification from PROMOTER category to PUBLIC category of the Company based on confirmations received from the said entity in line with Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, subject to approval of the Stock Exchanges and/or other approval, if any, as may be required: Sr. No. Name Category No of Equity Share held Percentage of Shareholding 1. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited Promoter 200 0.00% In accordance with Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the extract of the Minutes of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company in this regard. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Disclosure Under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Submission of Application for Re-Classification from Promoter Category to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 2 May 2024

GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 9, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Reports (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Report. In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities; 3.Cash Flow Statements; 4.Audit Reports (unmodified opinion) on the Audited Financial Results; 5.Declaration by the Company (for audit reports with unmodified opinion); 6.Statement of Utilization of issue proceeds of Preferential Issue. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Results - Audited Financials Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors reports with Unmodified Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 3 May 2024

In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 3, 2024, at the Administrative Office of the Company which was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M., has, inter alia, apart from other business, considered and approved; 1. Re-appointed Mr. Anand Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24. (brief Profile of Mr. Anand Lavingia is attached herewith as Annexure 1); 2. Re-appointed M/s. R B Gohil & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (brief Profile of M/s. R B Gohil & Co. is attached herewith as Annexure 2). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated December 30 2023 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Monday January 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on February 13, 2024, at the Administrative Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. have transacted following businesses: 1) Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 along with the limited review report. In this regards, we are submitting the followings: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023; b) Limited Review Report; There is no other business to be transacted apart from this. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on February 13, 2024 and standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024