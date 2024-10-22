iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Board Meeting

25.5
(-2.41%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Guj. Inject(Ker) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 22 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at Shop No. 15 K-Tower Haveli Resi-Cum Plaza Behind Air Force Station Makarpura Vadodara - 390014 Gujarat India to consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on October 22, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:40 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, 1) Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion) In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Limited review report; Read less.. Unaudited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (Unmodified Opinion) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on August 10, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 03:15 P.M. and concluded at 03:40 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Appointed Ms. Manmeetkaur Harshdeepsingh Bhatia as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 10, 2024.
Board Meeting15 May 202415 May 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on May 15, 2024, considered and approved the request received from the following entity for re-classification from PROMOTER category to PUBLIC category of the Company based on confirmations received from the said entity in line with Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, subject to approval of the Stock Exchanges and/or other approval, if any, as may be required: Sr. No. Name Category No of Equity Share held Percentage of Shareholding 1. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited Promoter 200 0.00% In accordance with Regulation 31A of the SEBI Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the extract of the Minutes of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company in this regard. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Disclosure Under Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Submission of Application for Re-Classification from Promoter Category to Public Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 9, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M., have, apart from other businesses, considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Reports (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Report. In this regards, we are hereby submitting the followings: 1.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities; 3.Cash Flow Statements; 4.Audit Reports (unmodified opinion) on the Audited Financial Results; 5.Declaration by the Company (for audit reports with unmodified opinion); 6.Statement of Utilization of issue proceeds of Preferential Issue. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Results - Audited Financials Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report (Unmodified Opinion) and Declaration for the Auditors reports with Unmodified Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on May 3, 2024, at the Administrative Office of the Company which was commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:15 P.M., has, inter alia, apart from other business, considered and approved; 1. Re-appointed Mr. Anand Lavingia, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for obtaining the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24. (brief Profile of Mr. Anand Lavingia is attached herewith as Annexure 1); 2. Re-appointed M/s. R B Gohil & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (brief Profile of M/s. R B Gohil & Co. is attached herewith as Annexure 2). Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Read less..
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
GUJARAT INJECT (KERALA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve & take on record the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation and any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors. In this connection and in continuation of our intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for the Insiders of the Company vide letter dated December 30 2023 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Insiders of the Company since Monday January 1 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. In reference to captioned subject, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held on today, i.e. on February 13, 2024, at the Administrative Office of the Company which was commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. have transacted following businesses: 1) Considered, approved and took on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 along with the limited review report. In this regards, we are submitting the followings: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023; b) Limited Review Report; There is no other business to be transacted apart from this. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on February 13, 2024 and standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Allotment of warrants of Face value of Rs. 10.00 on preferential issue basis

Guj. Inject(Ker): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.