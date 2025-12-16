iifl-logo

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Dec, 2025|06:12 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.89%

Institutions: 0.89%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4.77

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.77

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.7

0

0.79

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,085.95

152.311,05,637.89160.420.14736.6287.33

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,088.35

72.711,01,919.6419.90.182,356.1647.83

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

869.6

354.9465,651.16125.090.12455.81121.53

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,899.85

83.5838,825.49137.880.241,019.17113.49

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

618.15

94.8132,027.65104.610.78681.8184.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

BHARPODA PRAGNESH YASHWANTSINH

Whole Time Director

Bhartiben Pragnesh Bharpoda

Non Executive Director

Anitaben Yashvantsinh Bharpoda

Independent Director

Jagdish Vinodchandra Thakkar

Independent Director

UDAYAN MAHESHKANT KACHCHHI

Independent Director

Kairavi Naimesh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niki Paresh Tiwari

Registered Office

Plot No.1 City Sarve No.1537/A,

Jetalpur Rd Gokak Mill Compoun,

Gujarat - 390020

Tel: +91 265 298 4800

Website: http://www.gujaratsuperspecialityhospital.com

Email: info@gujaratsuperspecialityhospital.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd?

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

