on The Compilation of Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed

Combined Financial Information

To

The Board of Directors

Gujarat Kidney And Super Speciality Limited,

Plot No 1, City Surve No. 1537/A,

Jetalpur Road, Gokak Mill Compound,

Alkapuri, Vadodara, 390020

1. We have completed our assurance engagement to report on the compilation of Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiary and entities under control (referred as Subsidiary Firms) (collectively, the "Gujarat Kidney Group") and Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store (collectively, with Gujarat Kidney Group, the "Proforma Group") prepared by the Company. The Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information consists of the special purpose unaudited pro forma condensed combined Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, special purpose unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of profit and loss for the Period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 and selected explanatory notes (collectively, "Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information") as set out in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") prepared by the Company in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering of its equity shares (the "Offering"). The applicable criteria on the basis of which the Company has compiled the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information is described in Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information. Because of its nature, the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information does not represent the actual financial position or financial performance of the Proforma Group.

2. The Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information has been compiled by the Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited to illustrate the impact of the acquisitions by the Company of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store as set out in Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information on the Companys financial position as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Companys financial performance for the period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 as if the acquisitions by the

Company of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store had taken place at April 1, 2022 for purposes of this illustration.

As part of this process, information about the financial position and financial performance as at and for the period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, of the Proforma Group have been compiled by the Company from:

(i) Restated Ind AS Consolidated Financial Information of the Group as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024, 31 March 2024, 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2022 approved by the Board of Directors on 15 March 2025 (the " Restated Ind AS Consolidated Financial Information ");

(ii) Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024 approved by the Board of Directors on 01 March 2025 (the "Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements");

(iii) Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23 of the Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 approved by the Board of Directors on 01 March 2025 (the "Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23");

(iv) Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Gujarat Surgical Hospital as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024 approved by the Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements");

(v) Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23 of the Gujarat Surgical Hospital as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 approved by Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23");

(vi) Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Surya Hospital and ICU as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024 approved by Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements");

(vii) Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23 of the Surya Hospital and ICU as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 approved by Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23");

(viii) Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Ashwini Medical Centre as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024 approved by the Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements");

(ix) Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23 of the Ashwini Medical Centre as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 approved by Owners of the Firm 01 March 2025 (the "Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23");

(x) Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Ashwini Medical Store as at and for the period ended 30 September 2024 approved by the Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Interim Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements");

(xi) Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23 of the Ashwini Medical Store as at and for the period ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023 approved by the Owners of the Firm on 01 March 2025 (the "Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements 2024-23");

(xii) The Special Purpose Carved-out Financial Information of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital (Prop.) has been prepared by the management by carving out the financial information from the Audited financial statements of the (Prop.) for the period/year ended 31 March, 2024 and pursuant to Business Transfer Agreements dated 18 February 2024 between the Company and Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital (Prop.) and Audited financial statements of the (Prop.) for the year ended 31 March, 2023.

Managements Responsibility for the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial

Information

3. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for compiling the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information on the basis set out in the Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information. This responsibility includes the responsibility for designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant for compiling the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information on the basis as set out in Note2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The Board of Directors of the Company are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the laws and regulations applicable to its activities, including compliance with the provisions of the laws and regulations for the compilation of Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

Auditors Responsibilities

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion, about whether the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information has been compiled, in all material respects, by the Company on the basis set out in the Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

5. We conducted our engagement in accordance with Standard on Assurance Engagements (SAE) 3420, Assurance Engagements to Report on the Compilation of Pro Forma Financial Information Included in a Prospectus, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This Standard requires that the auditor comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform procedures to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Company has compiled, in all material respects, the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information on the basis set out in the Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

6. For purposes of this engagement, we are not responsible for updating or reissuing any reports or opinions on any historical financial information used in compiling the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information, nor have we, in the course of this engagement, performed an audit or review of the financial information used in compiling the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

7. The special purpose financial information of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store referred in paragraph 2 above have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our reporting on the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store is solely based on the reports of the other auditors.

8. The purpose of Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information included in the

DRHP is solely to illustrate the impact of the above mentioned acquisitions by the Company of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store on the unadjusted Restated Consolidated Financial Information of Gujarat Kidney Group as if the acquisition by the Company of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store had occurred at an earlier date selected for purposes of the illustration. Accordingly, we do not provide any

assurance that the actual outcome of the above-mentioned acquisitions by the Company of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store at selected date as described in Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information, would have been as presented.

9. A reasonable assurance engagement to report on whether the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information has been compiled, in all material respects, on the basis of the applicable criteria as specified in Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information, involves performing procedures to assess whether the applicable criteria used by the Company in the compilation of the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information provide a reasonable basis for presenting the significant effects directly attributable to the acquisitions by the Company of Gujarat Kidney and Superspeciality Hospital("Proprietorship"), Raj Palmland Hospital Private Limited, Gujarat Surgical Hospital, Surya Hospital and ICU, Ashwini Medical Centre and Ashwini Medical Store, and to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence about whether the related pro forma adjustments give appropriate effect to those criteria as specified in Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information and whether the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information reflects the proper application of those adjustments to the unadjusted Company Restated Financial Information.

10. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors judgment, having regard to the Auditors understanding of the nature of the Company, the event or transaction in respect of which the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information has been compiled, and other relevant engagement circumstances.

11. Because the above procedures do not constitute either an audit or a review made in accordance with the generally accepted auditing standards in India, we do not express any assurance on the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

12. The engagement also involves evaluating the overall presentation of the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

13. We believe that the evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

14. This report is issued solely for the purpose of the proposed Offering. Our work has not been conducted in accordance with auditing or other standards and practices generally accepted in jurisdictions outside India. Accordingly, it should not be relied upon as if it had been carried out in accordance with those standards and practices. We accept no responsibility and disclaim any liability to any person who seeks to rely on this report or who may attempt to make a claim in connection with any offering of securities based on the assumption that they had acted in

reliance on this information under the protections afforded by the laws and regulations of any jurisdiction outside India.

Opinion

15. In our opinion, the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information has been compiled, in all material respects, on the basis set out in Note 2 to the Unaudited Pro forma Condensed Combined Financial Information.

Restriction of use

16. Our report is intended solely for use of the Company for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchange of India in connection with the proposed Offering. Our report should not be used or referred to for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.