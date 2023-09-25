FOR PERIOD ENDED ON 31st MARCH, 2023 OF M/S. GUJARAT KIDNEY AND SUPER SPCIALITY PRIVATE LIMITED (FORMERLY VIHAAN MEDICARE PRIVATE LIMITED)

To

The Members

Of M/s. GUJARAT KIDNEY AND SUPER SPECIALITY PRIVATE LIMITED

Vadodara

Your Directors have pleasure in submitting their 4thAnnual Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the period ended 31stMarch, 2023.

This report therefore is being produced for your kind consideration pursuant to Rule 8A of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 in abridged form with such information as required to be contained therein.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for tire period under review figures is:

PARTICULARS (Amount In Rupees in lakhs) 2022-23 2021-22 Net Sales /Income from Business Operations — 78.60 Other Income 0.01 — Total Income 0.01 78.60 Total Expense 0.63 65.13 Profit (Loss) Before Tax (0.62) 13.47 Less Current Income Tax — 5.49 Less Deferred Tax/ (Asset) — (1.8 7) Net Profit (Loss) after Tax (0.62) 9.85 Dividend (including Interim if any and final) — — Net Profit after dividend and Tax (0.62) 9.85

2. DIVIDEND

Tire company does not propose any dividend in view of operational losses during the period.

3. AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES

During the period under review the company has not generated any revenue from its operations. As a result the Company has Occurred loss of Rs.0.62 lacs and company transfer its all lossto General Reserve and hence balance of general reserve as on 31st March, 2023is Rs.37.46 lacs .

4. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the period, to which this financial statement relates and on the date of this report. In September 2023 the name of the Company has been changed from Vihaan Medicare Private Limited to Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality private Limited.

5. COMPANYS STATE OF AFFAIRS AND CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

Your Company is engaged in the business of running multi speciality hospitals and there has been no change in the nature of business for the period under review.

6. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year under review.

7. DETAILS OF LOANS AVAILED FROM DIRECTORS OR THEIR RELATIVES:

As required under Clause (viii) of Rule 2 of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, during the year under review no loans has been availed by the Company from its Directors and/or from their relatives.

8. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS IN THEIR REPORTS:

There were no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Statutory Auditors in their report. The provisions with respect to the Secretarial Audit of tire Company and to submission of Secretarial Audit Report are not applicable to the Company.

9. PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEE OR INVESTMENT MADE BY THE COMPANY

Your Company has not made any loans, Guarantee or investment during the year under review.

10. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

The Company has not entered into contract or arrangements with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during tire periodunder review and hence no need to attach form AOC-2 with respect to details of Related Party transactions.

11. ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, an Annual Return as on March 31, 2023 is required to be uploaded on the Companys website, if any.

Given tire fact, that the Company has no website, tire Company has not uploaded the Annual Return on the website.

12. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, TOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES.

Your Company does not have any holding Company as well as the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company.

13. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW

During the period, total 05 (Five) meetings of Boards held respectively on:-

SN Date of Meeting No of Directors Entitled to attend the meeting No of Directors Present 1 17/04/2022 03 03 2 21/07/2022 03 03 3 25/09/2022 03 03 4 29/12/2022 03 03 5 28/02/2023 03 03

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board here by submits its responsibility Statement: —

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company during tire periodand of the profit of tire company for that period;

c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

15. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNELS

During the period,there has been no change in the Board of Directors of the Company. However Mr. Pragnesh Bharpoda has been appointed as Aditional Director of the Company in Executive Capacity on 25thSeptember,2022 in the Board meeting held on 25th September,2023. The Board has recommending to regularize him in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The composition of Board of Directors of tire Company as on 31st March, 2023 is as under:-

Sr. Name of Director No. DIN Designation 1 YashwantsinghBharpoda 08644745 Director 2 AnitabenYashvantsinhBharpoda 08644747 Director 3 Bhartiben Pragnesh Bharpoda 08644746 Director

16. SHARE CAPITAL AND CHANGE THEREIN

During the year under review there has been no change in the share capital of the company.

17. SIGNIFICANT / MATERIAL ORDER PASSED

During the period no significant and material order passed for or against the company by any authorities which impact the going concern basis.

18. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s Vipul Shah and Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.l53330W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the company.We will hold office till the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remarks made by tire statutory auditors in the audit report.

19. FRAUD REPORTING

During the period under review, tire Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud to the Board of Directors under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules made there under.

20. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EARNING AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act,2013 in respect of conservation of energy, technology Absorption, Foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as under

(A) Conservation of Energy

The operations of the Company are not energy intensive however, every effort is made to ensure optimum use of energy.

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Nil

(ii) the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy: Nil

(iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

(B) Technology Absorption

(i) tire efforts made towards technology absorption: Nil

(ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: Nil

(iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year): Not Applicable

(iv) tire expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

(C) Foreign Exchange earnings and Outgo

During tire year under, the Company has neither earned nor there is any outgo of Foreign Exchange.

21. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

As on March 31, 2023, Section 135 of the Companies is not applicable to the Company.

22. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARD:

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, as issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013.

23. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

Our Company always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every individual working in the Company premises. The Company has laid down policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace for identification, reporting and prevention of undesired behaviour on or by the Company employees or workforce.

During the year ended March 31, 2023, there were no complaints recorded pertaining to sexual harassment.

24. PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKCRUPTCY CODE,2Q16:

No application has been made or any proceeding is pending under the IBC, 2016.

25. DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION:

Company has never made airy one-time settlement against the loans obtained from Banks and Financial Institution and hence this clause is not applicable.

26. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the period under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully tire shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.