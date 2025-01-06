iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd

Guj. Terce Labs. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.74

-2.53

0.43

0.32

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.17

-0.24

-0.18

Tax paid

0.12

0.01

-0.15

-0.05

Working capital

2

-0.44

2.46

-5.43

Other operating items

Operating

2.59

-3.13

2.49

-5.34

Capital expenditure

2.12

0.06

-3.89

0.2

Free cash flow

4.71

-3.07

-1.39

-5.14

Equity raised

0.47

6.45

6.39

5.34

Investing

0

0

0

0.03

Financing

2.33

2.2

2.29

4.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.52

5.57

7.28

4.58

