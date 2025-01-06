Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.74
-2.53
0.43
0.32
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.17
-0.24
-0.18
Tax paid
0.12
0.01
-0.15
-0.05
Working capital
2
-0.44
2.46
-5.43
Other operating items
Operating
2.59
-3.13
2.49
-5.34
Capital expenditure
2.12
0.06
-3.89
0.2
Free cash flow
4.71
-3.07
-1.39
-5.14
Equity raised
0.47
6.45
6.39
5.34
Investing
0
0
0
0.03
Financing
2.33
2.2
2.29
4.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.52
5.57
7.28
4.58
