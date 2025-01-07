Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.13
25.17
37.54
29.01
yoy growth (%)
59.4
-32.93
29.39
14.73
Raw materials
-15.24
-9.99
-13.9
-10.52
As % of sales
37.99
39.68
37.03
36.25
Employee costs
-15.82
-12.96
-15.12
-11.92
As % of sales
39.44
51.5
40.29
41.1
Other costs
-7.93
-4.98
-7.82
-6.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.78
19.8
20.84
21.51
Operating profit
1.11
-2.76
0.68
0.32
OPM
2.78
-10.99
1.81
1.11
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.17
-0.24
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.39
-0.29
-0.22
Other income
0.3
0.8
0.28
0.41
Profit before tax
0.74
-2.53
0.43
0.32
Taxes
0.12
0.01
-0.15
-0.05
Tax rate
16.83
-0.45
-36.63
-16.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.87
-2.52
0.27
0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.87
-2.52
0.27
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-134.61
-1,012.54
1.98
-1,928.47
NPM
2.17
-10
0.73
0.93
