Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

79.92
(0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:33:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

40.13

25.17

37.54

29.01

yoy growth (%)

59.4

-32.93

29.39

14.73

Raw materials

-15.24

-9.99

-13.9

-10.52

As % of sales

37.99

39.68

37.03

36.25

Employee costs

-15.82

-12.96

-15.12

-11.92

As % of sales

39.44

51.5

40.29

41.1

Other costs

-7.93

-4.98

-7.82

-6.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.78

19.8

20.84

21.51

Operating profit

1.11

-2.76

0.68

0.32

OPM

2.78

-10.99

1.81

1.11

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.17

-0.24

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.39

-0.29

-0.22

Other income

0.3

0.8

0.28

0.41

Profit before tax

0.74

-2.53

0.43

0.32

Taxes

0.12

0.01

-0.15

-0.05

Tax rate

16.83

-0.45

-36.63

-16.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.87

-2.52

0.27

0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.87

-2.52

0.27

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-134.61

-1,012.54

1.98

-1,928.47

NPM

2.17

-10

0.73

0.93

