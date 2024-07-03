Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
20.06
13
12.18
19.46
16.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.06
13
12.18
19.46
16.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.14
0.65
0.15
0.27
0.31
Total Income
20.21
13.65
12.33
19.73
16.63
Total Expenditure
17.9
15.47
12.47
19.5
15.53
PBIDT
2.31
-1.82
-0.14
0.23
1.1
Interest
0.15
0.17
0.22
0.14
0.15
PBDT
2.16
-2
-0.36
0.09
0.96
Depreciation
0.1
0.08
0.1
0.13
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.21
0.13
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
-0.05
-0.22
Reported Profit After Tax
2.05
-2.06
-0.46
-0.2
0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.05
-2.06
-0.46
-0.2
0.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.05
-2.06
-0.46
-0.2
0.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.77
0
-0.62
0
1.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.42
7.42
7.42
7.42
7.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.51
-14
-1.14
1.18
6.73
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10.21
-15.84
-3.77
-1.02
5.69
