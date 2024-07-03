iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Half Yearly Results

79.53
(4.77%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:27:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

20.06

13

12.18

19.46

16.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.06

13

12.18

19.46

16.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.14

0.65

0.15

0.27

0.31

Total Income

20.21

13.65

12.33

19.73

16.63

Total Expenditure

17.9

15.47

12.47

19.5

15.53

PBIDT

2.31

-1.82

-0.14

0.23

1.1

Interest

0.15

0.17

0.22

0.14

0.15

PBDT

2.16

-2

-0.36

0.09

0.96

Depreciation

0.1

0.08

0.1

0.13

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.21

0.13

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0

-0.05

-0.22

Reported Profit After Tax

2.05

-2.06

-0.46

-0.2

0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.05

-2.06

-0.46

-0.2

0.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.05

-2.06

-0.46

-0.2

0.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.77

0

-0.62

0

1.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.42

7.42

7.42

7.42

7.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.51

-14

-1.14

1.18

6.73

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

10.21

-15.84

-3.77

-1.02

5.69

Guj. Terce Labs.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.