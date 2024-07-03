iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Share Price

79.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.49
  • Day's High84.89
  • 52 Wk High94.9
  • Prev. Close83.42
  • Day's Low79.25
  • 52 Wk Low 27.02
  • Turnover (lac)2.68
  • P/E23.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.94
  • EPS3.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

84.49

Prev. Close

83.42

Turnover(Lac.)

2.68

Day's High

84.89

Day's Low

79.25

52 Week's High

94.9

52 Week's Low

27.02

Book Value

11.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.8

P/E

23.63

EPS

3.53

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.02%

Non-Promoter- 62.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.42

7.42

7.42

7.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.31

-0.56

1.11

0.24

Net Worth

7.11

6.86

8.53

7.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

40.13

25.17

37.54

29.01

yoy growth (%)

59.4

-32.93

29.39

14.73

Raw materials

-15.24

-9.99

-13.9

-10.52

As % of sales

37.99

39.68

37.03

36.25

Employee costs

-15.82

-12.96

-15.12

-11.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.74

-2.53

0.43

0.32

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.17

-0.24

-0.18

Tax paid

0.12

0.01

-0.15

-0.05

Working capital

2

-0.44

2.46

-5.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.4

-32.93

29.39

14.73

Op profit growth

-140.37

-505.13

111.34

304.73

EBIT growth

-153.58

-394.3

31.98

65.61

Net profit growth

-134.61

-1,012.54

1.98

-1,928.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

25.18

37.54

31.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.18

37.54

31.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.8

0.29

0.32

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Amrutbhai P Prajapati

Independent Director

Chhayaben Ashwinbhai Shah

Independent Director

Viplav Suryakantbhai Khamar

Managing Director & CEO

Aalap Prajapati

Independent Director

Surendra Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Navinchandra Patel

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Natwarbhai P Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited, incorporated in 1985, produces branded generic formulations for the domestic market. Over its more than three-decade business journey, the Company developed an extensive product basket comprising 50 brands covering multiple therapeutic areas which are marketed by its 180+ strong MR team across 13 Indian states. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Company has its fully automated facility at Chhatral, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat By 1986, Terce had established its presence in Gujarat and Rajasthan with a firm footing. In 1992, the management raised public equity to give concrete shape and listed the Company on Bombay Stock Exchange. In same year, Company established extensive manufacturing facility at Chhatral in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As India heralded new leaps in the pharma sector to become a global force to reckon with by 2005, the Company closely followed the narrative with ferocious growth expanding presence in the domestic and international market.The Company is an ISO 9001 certified, WHO-GMP compliant operating facility manufactures world-class formulations and healthcare products that feature in acute and chronic therapeutic areas. It engaged into manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic medicines in India and internationally. It offers products in the form of tablets, capsules, syrups, and injections. The installed capacity of the Company is 270 million tablets and 108 million capsules per annum.The facility is ISO 90
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is ₹58.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is 23.63 and 6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is ₹27.02 and ₹94.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd?

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.98%, 3 Years at 63.32%, 1 Year at 192.70%, 6 Month at 73.79%, 3 Month at -1.37% and 1 Month at 9.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.03 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.97 %

