Summary

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited, incorporated in 1985, produces branded generic formulations for the domestic market. Over its more than three-decade business journey, the Company developed an extensive product basket comprising 50 brands covering multiple therapeutic areas which are marketed by its 180+ strong MR team across 13 Indian states. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Company has its fully automated facility at Chhatral, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat By 1986, Terce had established its presence in Gujarat and Rajasthan with a firm footing. In 1992, the management raised public equity to give concrete shape and listed the Company on Bombay Stock Exchange. In same year, Company established extensive manufacturing facility at Chhatral in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As India heralded new leaps in the pharma sector to become a global force to reckon with by 2005, the Company closely followed the narrative with ferocious growth expanding presence in the domestic and international market.The Company is an ISO 9001 certified, WHO-GMP compliant operating facility manufactures world-class formulations and healthcare products that feature in acute and chronic therapeutic areas. It engaged into manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic medicines in India and internationally. It offers products in the form of tablets, capsules, syrups, and injections. The installed capacity of the Company is 270 million tablets and 108 million capsules per annum.The facility is ISO 90

