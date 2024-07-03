Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹84.49
Prev. Close₹83.42
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.68
Day's High₹84.89
Day's Low₹79.25
52 Week's High₹94.9
52 Week's Low₹27.02
Book Value₹11.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.8
P/E23.63
EPS3.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.42
7.42
7.42
7.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.31
-0.56
1.11
0.24
Net Worth
7.11
6.86
8.53
7.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.13
25.17
37.54
29.01
yoy growth (%)
59.4
-32.93
29.39
14.73
Raw materials
-15.24
-9.99
-13.9
-10.52
As % of sales
37.99
39.68
37.03
36.25
Employee costs
-15.82
-12.96
-15.12
-11.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.74
-2.53
0.43
0.32
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.17
-0.24
-0.18
Tax paid
0.12
0.01
-0.15
-0.05
Working capital
2
-0.44
2.46
-5.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.4
-32.93
29.39
14.73
Op profit growth
-140.37
-505.13
111.34
304.73
EBIT growth
-153.58
-394.3
31.98
65.61
Net profit growth
-134.61
-1,012.54
1.98
-1,928.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
25.18
37.54
31.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.18
37.54
31.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.8
0.29
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Amrutbhai P Prajapati
Independent Director
Chhayaben Ashwinbhai Shah
Independent Director
Viplav Suryakantbhai Khamar
Managing Director & CEO
Aalap Prajapati
Independent Director
Surendra Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Navinchandra Patel
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Natwarbhai P Prajapati
Reports by Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited, incorporated in 1985, produces branded generic formulations for the domestic market. Over its more than three-decade business journey, the Company developed an extensive product basket comprising 50 brands covering multiple therapeutic areas which are marketed by its 180+ strong MR team across 13 Indian states. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Company has its fully automated facility at Chhatral, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat By 1986, Terce had established its presence in Gujarat and Rajasthan with a firm footing. In 1992, the management raised public equity to give concrete shape and listed the Company on Bombay Stock Exchange. In same year, Company established extensive manufacturing facility at Chhatral in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As India heralded new leaps in the pharma sector to become a global force to reckon with by 2005, the Company closely followed the narrative with ferocious growth expanding presence in the domestic and international market.The Company is an ISO 9001 certified, WHO-GMP compliant operating facility manufactures world-class formulations and healthcare products that feature in acute and chronic therapeutic areas. It engaged into manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic medicines in India and internationally. It offers products in the form of tablets, capsules, syrups, and injections. The installed capacity of the Company is 270 million tablets and 108 million capsules per annum.The facility is ISO 90
Read More
The Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹79.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is ₹58.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is 23.63 and 6.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd is ₹27.02 and ₹94.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.98%, 3 Years at 63.32%, 1 Year at 192.70%, 6 Month at 73.79%, 3 Month at -1.37% and 1 Month at 9.84%.
