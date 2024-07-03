Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd Summary

Gujarat Terce Laboratories Limited, incorporated in 1985, produces branded generic formulations for the domestic market. Over its more than three-decade business journey, the Company developed an extensive product basket comprising 50 brands covering multiple therapeutic areas which are marketed by its 180+ strong MR team across 13 Indian states. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Company has its fully automated facility at Chhatral, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat By 1986, Terce had established its presence in Gujarat and Rajasthan with a firm footing. In 1992, the management raised public equity to give concrete shape and listed the Company on Bombay Stock Exchange. In same year, Company established extensive manufacturing facility at Chhatral in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As India heralded new leaps in the pharma sector to become a global force to reckon with by 2005, the Company closely followed the narrative with ferocious growth expanding presence in the domestic and international market.The Company is an ISO 9001 certified, WHO-GMP compliant operating facility manufactures world-class formulations and healthcare products that feature in acute and chronic therapeutic areas. It engaged into manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical formulations and ayurvedic medicines in India and internationally. It offers products in the form of tablets, capsules, syrups, and injections. The installed capacity of the Company is 270 million tablets and 108 million capsules per annum.The facility is ISO 9001 certified to manufacture world-class formulations and healthcare products for relief in acute and chronic therapeutic areas. The plant operates on the principles of Lean Manufacturing and Total Quality Management to reduces input costs and improve outcome efficiency. The plant is designed with dedicated HVAC system to prevent contamination and cross contamination. Terce has a separate facility to manufacture Cephalosporin antibiotics range.The Company otherwise or hence maintains strict and controlled environment for manufacturing and adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices and Good Laboratory Practices to assure highest level of patient safety and outcome efficacy. It has well-defined Total Quality Management System in place to continuously optimize products and processes. Each process is thoroughly monitored and data is collected for analysis which helps in planning corrective and preventive strategies for quality control. To serve the needs of patients and healthcare professionals, Company focus on early and rapid detection of diseases. Their team of scientists is supported by doctors, patients and marketing team in identifying pressing needs and developing solutions. It has capabilities of innovation across generic drugs to complex formulations, biosimilars and new molecular entity.