Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd AGM

70.5
(-0.69%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Guj. Terce Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
The Board has decided to call Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year 2023-24 on Tuesday, 17th September, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Annual Report of F.Y: 2023-24 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the 39th AGM of the Company was held on 17th September, 2024, through Video conferencing and other audio-visual means and the business mentioned in the notice dated 24th August, 2024 was transacted. We enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Kindly take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)

