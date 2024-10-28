Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

GUJARAT TERCE LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th October, 2024 at 06:00 pm (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GUJARAT TERCE LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and ensuing 39th AGM Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing RegulationsT) read with Schedule 1T to the said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e., Friday, 09 August, 2024 which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m. for approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 and decide date of Ensuing AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

GUJARAT TERCE LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 (the Results). Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. has inter- alia: (1) Approved the Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the approved Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results issued by M/s M.A. SHAH & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 112630W), Statutory Auditors of the Company as Annexure-A. (2) Re-Appointment of M/s D.V. Shah, (Membership No. 034294), Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 109551W), as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2024 at 3:30 P.M. has inter- alia: (1) Approved the Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the approved Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results issued by M/s M.A. SHAH & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 112630W), Statutory Auditors of the Company as Annexure-A. (2) Re-Appointment of M/s D.V. Shah, (Membership No. 034294), Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 109551W), as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 and 52(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Newspaper Publication pertaining to Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, published in Business Standard (English) and Jai Hind (Gujarati). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

GUJARAT TERCE LABORATORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertible securities and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential basis as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required. The Board at its meeting held today has approved the issue of fully convertible warrants on preferential basis (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024