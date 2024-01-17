Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 19th August, 2023 to Friday, 25th August, 2023 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for annual closing and for the purpose of Thirty-Eighth Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 25th August, 2023.