iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Share Price

17.18
(-7.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.95
  • Day's High18.95
  • 52 Wk High29.95
  • Prev. Close18.53
  • Day's Low16.35
  • 52 Wk Low 8.45
  • Turnover (lac)1.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

18.95

Prev. Close

18.53

Turnover(Lac.)

1.42

Day's High

18.95

Day's Low

16.35

52 Week's High

29.95

52 Week's Low

8.45

Book Value

2.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 60.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.44

-8.52

-8.72

-8.92

Net Worth

2.56

2.48

2.28

2.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

0.38

0.19

0.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Lalit Bhasin

Managing Director

Anil Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sapna Khandelwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonali Sharma

Independent Director

Vinay Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

Summary

HB Leasing and Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on March 13, 1982 and carrying on the activity of proprietory investment in stocks and securities. The Company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd share price today?

The HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is ₹19.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is 0 and 7.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is ₹8.45 and ₹29.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd?

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.56%, 3 Years at 44.83%, 1 Year at 115.47%, 6 Month at -35.53%, 3 Month at 7.11% and 1 Month at 9.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.20 %
Institutions - 0.44 %
Public - 60.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.