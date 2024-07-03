Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹18.95
Prev. Close₹18.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.42
Day's High₹18.95
Day's Low₹16.35
52 Week's High₹29.95
52 Week's Low₹8.45
Book Value₹2.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.44
-8.52
-8.72
-8.92
Net Worth
2.56
2.48
2.28
2.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
0.38
0.19
0.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Lalit Bhasin
Managing Director
Anil Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sapna Khandelwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonali Sharma
Independent Director
Vinay Shukla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd
Summary
HB Leasing and Finance Company Ltd was incorporated on March 13, 1982 and carrying on the activity of proprietory investment in stocks and securities. The Company is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India.
Read More
The HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is ₹19.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is 0 and 7.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd is ₹8.45 and ₹29.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.56%, 3 Years at 44.83%, 1 Year at 115.47%, 6 Month at -35.53%, 3 Month at 7.11% and 1 Month at 9.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.