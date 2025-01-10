To the Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 40th Annual Report together with the Audited

Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The summarized financial results of the Company during the yearunder review are as under:-

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year Ended 31.03.2023 Year Ended 31.03.2022 Fee Received/ Advisory 37.50 30.00 Dividend Income 0.17 0.00 Net Gain on fair value changes 15.21 24.82 Total Revenue from Operations 52.88 54.82 Other Income 0.13 0.00 Total Income 53.01 54.82 Expenses 32.19 34.99 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 20.82 19.83 Tax Expense (0.26) (0.04) Profit / (Loss) for the year 21.08 19.87 Other Comprehensive Income for the year, net of tax (0.93) 0.42 Total Comprehensive Income for the year 20.15 20.29

DIVIDEND

In view of the brought forward losses, the Directors regret their inability to recommend Dividend for the Financial Year under review.

TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE

The Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the General Reserve for the year under review.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW & OUTLOOK

During the Financial Year (FY) 2022-23, the global economy, which was gradually recovering from the COVID-19 related shocks, was challenged by various factors such as high inflation, supply chain disruptions due to escalation in geo-political tensions and reduced business and consumer confidence amidst heightened uncertainty. In the midst of the challenges, India continued to be a ‘bright spot in the global economy with resilient economic expansion.

Despite the uncertain global environment since early 2020, the Indian financial sector has remained stable and resilient. Furthermore, the Non-Banking Financial sector has played a crucial role in bridging the credit gap and supporting the growth of various sectors such as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and affordable housing, among others.

The Company has taken adequate measures to control the cash flow and overhead expenditures to manage the operations. There has been no impact on the internal financial reporting and controls of the Company. At present, the Company is in position to fulfil its legal obligations. The Company posted Total Revenue Profitafter tax of Rs. 21.08 Rs.52.88LakhsandNet

Lakhs for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023. Industry trends and its future prospects have been summed up in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this report.

STATUTORY STATEMENTS (i) Share Capital

The Paid up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2023 stood at Rs. 1,10,627310/- comprising of 11062731 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. The Shareholding of Directors of the Company (including Promoter Director) is given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this report.

(ii) No. of meeting(s) of the Board

During the year under review, four (4) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of such Board Meeting(s) are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

(iii) Committees of the Board

The Company has several Committees which have been established in compliance with the requirement of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes. As on 31st March, 2023, the Board has four committees namely, Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee Risk Management Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

(iv) Public Deposits

The Company has not accepted any Deposits from the Public under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

(v) Significant and other material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators during the year under review which has an impact on the Going Concern status and Companys operations in the future.

(vi) Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments under Section 186

The principal business activity of the Company is to undertake financial services, investing and dealing in various kinds of securities. Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments made by the Company in the ordinary course of its business are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

(vii) Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and foreign and outgo

The particulars required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 8 of the (Accounts) Rules 2014 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to your Company.

The total foreign exchange earnings during the year under review and previous period is NIL and total foreign exchange out go during the year under review and the previous period is NIL.

(viii) Change in the Nature of Business

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

(ix) Maintenance of cost records

The nature of Companys business / activities is such that maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

(x) Material Changes and commitments

No material changes and commitments have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the Financial Statements relate and date of this report, affecting the Financial Position of the Company.

(xi) Reporting of frauds by the Auditors

No fraud has been noticed or reported by the Statutory Auditors during the course of their Audit.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company is not having any Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Companies during the year under review.

The Company also has a Policy for Determining Material Subsidiaries in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company having following web-link, http://www.hbleasing.com/Investor%20Information/Corporate%20Governance/index.html

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As required under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion & Analysis Report; a Report on the Corporate Governance together with the Compliance Certificate from the Companys Statutory Auditors confirming compliance(s) forms anintegral part of this report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY –VIGIL MECHANISM

In terms of the provisions of Sec 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism for Stakeholders, Employees and Directors of the Company has been established. The Whistle Blower Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors is available on the website of the Company having following web link, http://www.hbleasing.com/Investor%20Information/Corporate%20Governance/index.html

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Related Party Transactions that were entered during the financial year under review were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Audit Committee has accorded its omnibus approval for the said transactions. The Company has not entered into any materially significant Related Party Transaction under Sec 188 of the

Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-?-vis the Company. The Company has a Policy to regulate transactions between the Company and its Related Parties, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Rules made there under and Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Policy on Related Party Transactions has been suitably modified as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. The Policy is available on the website of the Company having following web-link, http://www.hbleasing.com/Investor%20Information/Corporate%20Governance/index.html

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company endeavors to preserve the confidentiality of un-published price sensitive information and to prevent misuse of such information. The Company is committed to transparency and fairness in dealing with all Stakeholders and in ensuring adherence to all laws and regulation in force. The Board of Directors has adopted the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders and other connected persons, in compliance with Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Code of Conduct lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with the Shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The Code of Conduct has been formulated for prevention of Insider Trading and to maintain the highest standards of dealing in Company Securities.

Further, the Policy and procedure for inquiry in case of leak of unpublished price sensitive information or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information have been framed in line with the provisions of the Insider Trading Regulations, as amended.

PRESERVATION OF DOCUMENTS & ARCHIVAL POLICY

In terms of Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 12th February, 2016 has adopted a Policy for Preservation of Documents & Archival thereof, classifying them in two categories as follows:

(a) documents whose preservation shall be permanent in nature;

(b) documents with preservation period of not less than eight years after completion of the relevant transactions.

The said Policy is available on the Website of the Company having following web link, http://www.hbleasing.com/Investor%20Information/Corporate%20Governance/index.html

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

In terms of RBIs Scale Based Regulations (SBR) effective from 01st October, 2022, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 12th August, 2022 has adopted the Risk Management Policy which sets out the framework for the management of risks faced by the Company in the conduct of its business to ensure that all business risks are identified,

The contents of Risk Management Policy have been included in Management Discussion and Analysis forming part of this report.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARRASMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 06th August, 2014 constituted the Internal Complaint Committee and adopted a Policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Internal Complaint Committee comprises of following members:

i. Mrs. Banmala Jha , Presiding Officer ( Manager HB Estate Developers Limited)

ii. Mrs. Madhu Suri, Member (Working in the Delhi Legal Services Authority as a Counsellor)

iii. Mr. Anil Goyal, Member (Managing Director)

iv. Ms. Sonali Sharma, Member (Company Secretary) The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The women employees were made aware about the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and rules made there under and the provisions of Internal Complaint Policy of the Company. Disclosure in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms an integral part of the Boards Report.

INTERNAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business, the size and complexity of its operations and such internal financial controls with reference to the

Financial Statements are adequate.

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms a part of the Annual Report.

AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY

a) Statutory Auditors

The Shareholders in the 39th AGM held on 22nd September, 2022 had appointed ‘N. C. Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Delhi (FRN 003273N) as the Statutory Auditors for a term of five th Annual General Meeting to the conclusion of 44th AGM to be held in the year 2027.

There are no qualifications, reservation, adverse remark, observations, comments or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report. The Report given by the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23, is part of the Annual Report and self explanatory.

b) Internal Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has re-appointed ‘Marv & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, New Delhi for the financial year 2022-23 to perform the duties of the Internal Auditors of the Company and their report is reviewed by the Audit Committee on quarterly basis.

c) Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Company has re- appointed Mr. Arun Gupta, Proprietor, ‘Arun Gupta & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company Practice for the financial year 2022-23. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed as a part of this report as "ANNEXURE – I".

The Secretarial Auditors have not made any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer in his Secretarial Audit Report.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)

(a) Appointment / Re-appointment / Resignation of Directors and KMP

As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Lalit Bhasin (DIN: 00002114), Director, shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment.

The information on the Particular of Director eligible for Appointment / Re-appointment in terms of Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard – 2 issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has been provided in the Notes to the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

(b) Declaration by Independent Directors

Mr. Lachmi Narain Malik and Mrs. Sapna Khandelwal are Non-Executive Independent Directors on the Board of the Company. The Company has received declarations from both the Independent Director(s) confirmingthat they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed both under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 16(1)(b), 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(c) Nomination and Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, has approved a Policy for selection, appointment & remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management employees of the Company.

Brief outline / salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are as follows:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been empowered inter-alia to carry out the following functions:

Identification and selection of persons for appointment as Director, KMP or managed and monitored. at Senior Management level considering their qualification, experience and integrity.

Determining the appropriate size, diversity and composition of the Board.

Developing a succession plan for the Board and Senior Management of the Company.

To recommend all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

Considering and determining the remuneration based upon the performance to attract retain and motivate members of the Board.

Approving the remuneration of the Senior Management including KMPs of the Company.

Evaluation of performance of the Board, its committees, individual directors and Senior Management Personnel on yearly basis.

To extend or continue the term of appointment of the Independent Director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of Independent Directors Executive Directors / Managing Director are paid remuneration as per applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under.

Non-Executive Directors are paid sitting fees for attending each meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees constituted by the Board. The sitting fee for each meeting of Board of Directors and the Committee of Directors has been fixed by the Board of Directors within the overall ceiling laid down under the Companies Act, 2013.

The complete Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company having following web link: http://www.hbleasing.com/Investor%20Information/Corporate%20Governance/index.html

(d) Board Diversity

The Company recognizes the importance and benefits of having the diverse Board to enhance quality of its performance.

The Company believes that a diverse Board will enhance the quality of the decisions made by the Board by utilizing the different skills, qualification, professional experience, (5) consecutive yearsi. gender, knowledge .fromtheconclusionofthe39 etc. of the members of the Board, necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced growth of the Company. The Board of Directors on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has adopted a Policy on Diversity of Board of Directors in terms of Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

(e) Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an Annual performance evaluation of its own performance and of all the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other Compliance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out is explained in the Corporate Governance Report. The Independent Directors also in their meeting held on 10th February, 2023 reviewed the performance of Non–Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman on the basis of structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. They also assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company and the Board. The Independent Directors expressed Non-Independent Directors are devoting their time, energy and expertise towards the progress of the Company and the Chairman with his rich expertise has guided the directors in their performance towards the progress of the Company.

(f) Remuneration of the Directors / Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Particulars of Employees

The Company has one Executive Director, Mr. Anil Goyal. No remuneration is paid to him as he holds the officeof the Managing Director of HB Portfolio Limited and opts to draw his remuneration from HB Portfolio Limited. The Non-Executive Directors are paid only sitting fees for attending the meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees constituted by the Board. The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors / Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Employees of the Company is furnished hereunder:

(i) The ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year; & the percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year.

Sr. No. Name Category Ratio/Times per Median of employee remuneration % In- crease in remunera- tion 1. Mr. Anil Goyal Managing Director (Executive) NIL NIL 2. Mr. Lalit Bhasin Director (Non-Executive) NIL NIL 3. Mr. Lachmi Narain Malik Director (Non-Executive) NIL NIL 4. Mrs. Sapna Khandelwal Director (Non-Executive) NIL NIL 5. Mr. C.P. Singh Chief Financial Officer NIL 6. Ms. Sonali Sharma Company Secretary 25%

The Non-Executive Directors are paid only sitting fees for attending meeting of the Board of Directors and the Committees constituted by the Board.

(ii) The increase in the median remuneration in current financial year as compared to previous financial year

No Increase.

(iii) There are two permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on 31st March, 2023.

(iv) Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

No Increase

(v) It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the Remuneration Policy for

Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

(vi) Statement of particulars of employees pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) &(3) of the Companies (Appointment and

Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 for the year ended 31st March, 2023: a) Details of top ten employee in terms of remuneration drawn as on 31st March, 2023:

Sl. No. Name Designation Gross Re- muneration received (In Rs.) Nature of Employment Qualification Experience (In Year) Date of Com- mencement of Employment Age (In Year) Last Employ- ment held before joining the Company Percent- age/ No. of Equity Shares held Whether any such employee is a relative of any director or manager of the company 1. Mr. C.P. Singh Chief Financial Officer 8,40,000 Permanent LLB,MBA 31 07-01-1992 55 - - No 2. Ms. Sonali Sharma Company Secretary 5,25,000 Permanent CS, LLB 4 09-07-2020 28 Venus Portfolios Private Limited - No

Note: There are total 2 employees, details of which is given hereinabove.

b) Details of the Employees, who were in receipt of remuneration aggregating Rs. 1,02,00,000/- or more per annum : None

c) Details of the Employees, who were employed for part of the financial year and was in receipt of remuneration not less than Rs. 8,50,000/- per month: None

d) Details of the Employees, who were employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration in that year which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which, in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the managing director or whole-time director or manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the Company:

None

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return (Form MGT-7) is available on the website of the Company having following web link https://www.hbleasing.com/Investor%20Information/Annual%20Returns/ Returns%20PDF/MGT-7_2022.pdf

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016)

There was no pending proceeding or application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to sub-section (3) & (5) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby stated that: a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) the Directors have selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates, that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the

Profit or Loss of the Company for that period; c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis; e) the Directors have laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Your Directors wish to thank and acknowledge the co-operation, assistance and support extended by the Banks, Companys Shareholders and Employees.