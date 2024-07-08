iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd AGM

17.76
(-3.64%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:05:00 AM

HB Leasing &Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM9 Aug 20244 Jul 2024
Please find enclosed copies of Newspaper Advertisements published in Business Standard (English & Hindi) dated 04th July, 2024, providing information regarding 41st AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) We wish to inform you that 41st AGM of the Company was held on 09th August, 2024 through VC/OAVM in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act and SEBI Listing regulations. in this regard please find attached Proceedings of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

HB Leasing &Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.