Please find enclosed copies of Newspaper Advertisements published in Business Standard (English & Hindi) dated 04th July, 2024, providing information regarding 41st AGM of the Company to be held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) We wish to inform you that 41st AGM of the Company was held on 09th August, 2024 through VC/OAVM in accordance with the applicable provisions of Companies Act and SEBI Listing regulations. in this regard please find attached Proceedings of the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)