Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

HB LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of Equity Shares / Convertible warrants / Preference Shares and/or any other instruments through permissible modes including by way of a private placement including through a preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today 14th January, 2025 have considered and approved following items; 1. Issuance of upto 1800000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Non-Promoter Group of the Company on Preferential basis 2. seeking approval of shareholders for issuance of Equity Shares on Preferential basis through Postal Ballot The Board Meeting commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:40 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/01/2025)

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

HB LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of Equity Shares / Convertible warrants / Preference Shares and/or any other instruments through permissible modes including by way of a private placement including through a preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 03rd January, 2025 discussed various fund-raising options. These include the issuance of Equity Shares / Convertible warrants / Preference Shares and/or any other instruments through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method. The Board decided to explore various options in consultation with Merchant Bankers, Lawyers or such other experts as may be required to determine the optimal quantum, mode of issue and pricing in the best interest of the Company. The final decision regarding the fund-raising including instruments to be issued, mode of issue and pricing, will be taken after consultations and evaluating various options. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:30 P.M. and concluded at 03:10 P.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 03rd January, 2025 discussed various fund raising options. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.01.2025) Board discussed various fund-raising options. These include the issuance of Equity Shares / Convertible warrants / Preference Shares and/or any other instruments through permissible modes including by way of a private placement, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method. The Board decided to explore various options in consultation with Merchant Bankers, Lawyers or such other experts as may be required to determine the optimal quantum, mode of issue and pricing in the best interest of the Company. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 03.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024 inter-alia, has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. A copy of the above Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s N.C. Aggarwal & Co. are attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:40 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

HB LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to our notice dated 27th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Leasing & Finance Company Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 14th August 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e 12th August, 2024 inter-alia, has approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 A copy of the above Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s N.C. Aggarwal & Co. are attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:34 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 8 May 2024

HB LEASING & FINANCE CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Further to our notice dated 27th March 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of HB Leasing & Finance Company Limited (the Company) shall remain closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives until 19th May 2024 i.e. 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the last quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 17Th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024