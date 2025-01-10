Hercules Hoists Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
944.73
703.45
615.81
491.2
Net Worth
947.93
706.65
619.01
494.4
Minority Interest
Debt
5.42
6.75
0.07
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.63
32.6
33.09
18.05
Total Liabilities
1,015.98
746
652.17
512.59
Fixed Assets
33.82
35.72
28.72
32.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
944.24
662.38
573.04
422.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.95
0.97
1.27
2.21
Networking Capital
24.4
30.92
34.22
50.82
Inventories
22.56
29.02
26.05
24.83
Inventory Days
115.64
Sundry Debtors
19.47
11
7.11
9.86
Debtor Days
45.92
Other Current Assets
17.99
19.66
29.29
31.22
Sundry Creditors
-22.83
-17.99
-14.75
-12.08
Creditor Days
56.25
Other Current Liabilities
-12.79
-10.77
-13.48
-3.01
Cash
12.57
16.02
14.92
4.76
Total Assets
1,015.98
746.01
652.17
512.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.