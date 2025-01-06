Hercules Hoists Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.55
15.98
10.69
9.94
Depreciation
-2.89
-3.53
-2.92
-2.59
Tax paid
-1.78
-3
-0.91
-1.99
Working capital
-25.05
-2.13
-10.63
-15.27
Other operating items
Operating
-20.17
7.31
-3.76
-9.9
Capital expenditure
1.1
5.13
2.32
-11.33
Free cash flow
-19.07
12.44
-1.44
-21.23
Equity raised
817.47
697.91
707.15
515.86
Investing
196.76
-36.21
56.94
153.32
Financing
0.14
0
0
-7.3
Dividends paid
0
0
4
3.2
Net in cash
995.29
674.14
766.64
643.84
