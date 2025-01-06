iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hercules Hoists Ltd Cash Flow Statement

221.5
(-3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hercules Hoists Ltd

Hercules Hoists FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.55

15.98

10.69

9.94

Depreciation

-2.89

-3.53

-2.92

-2.59

Tax paid

-1.78

-3

-0.91

-1.99

Working capital

-25.05

-2.13

-10.63

-15.27

Other operating items

Operating

-20.17

7.31

-3.76

-9.9

Capital expenditure

1.1

5.13

2.32

-11.33

Free cash flow

-19.07

12.44

-1.44

-21.23

Equity raised

817.47

697.91

707.15

515.86

Investing

196.76

-36.21

56.94

153.32

Financing

0.14

0

0

-7.3

Dividends paid

0

0

4

3.2

Net in cash

995.29

674.14

766.64

643.84

Hercules Hoists : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hercules Hoists Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.