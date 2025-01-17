Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
2,935.25
|42.96
|81,104.56
|450.61
|1.3
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,964
|113.33
|48,155.23
|107.93
|0.3
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,236.65
|116.44
|27,936.65
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,222.5
|67.22
|23,804.86
|86.47
|0.32
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
489.55
|57.47
|21,006.29
|88.62
|0.12
|973.63
|60.27
