iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hercules Hoists Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

222
(0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hercules Hoists Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.37

82.99

75.47

73.05

yoy growth (%)

-5.57

9.97

3.3

-19.83

Raw materials

-45.77

-43.9

-43.08

-45.35

As % of sales

58.41

52.89

57.09

62.08

Employee costs

-11.88

-12.66

-10.08

-9.87

As % of sales

15.16

15.25

13.36

13.51

Other costs

-16.75

-21.82

-18.44

-16.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.37

26.29

24.44

23

Operating profit

3.95

4.6

3.84

1.01

OPM

5.04

5.55

5.09

1.39

Depreciation

-2.89

-3.53

-2.92

-2.59

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.03

-0.22

Other income

8.5

14.93

9.8

11.74

Profit before tax

9.55

15.98

10.69

9.94

Taxes

-1.78

-3

-0.91

-1.99

Tax rate

-18.7

-18.82

-8.52

-20.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.76

12.97

9.78

7.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.76

12.97

9.78

7.95

yoy growth (%)

-40.17

32.65

22.97

-40.13

NPM

9.9

15.63

12.96

10.89

Hercules Hoists : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hercules Hoists Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.