|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.37
82.99
75.47
73.05
yoy growth (%)
-5.57
9.97
3.3
-19.83
Raw materials
-45.77
-43.9
-43.08
-45.35
As % of sales
58.41
52.89
57.09
62.08
Employee costs
-11.88
-12.66
-10.08
-9.87
As % of sales
15.16
15.25
13.36
13.51
Other costs
-16.75
-21.82
-18.44
-16.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.37
26.29
24.44
23
Operating profit
3.95
4.6
3.84
1.01
OPM
5.04
5.55
5.09
1.39
Depreciation
-2.89
-3.53
-2.92
-2.59
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.22
Other income
8.5
14.93
9.8
11.74
Profit before tax
9.55
15.98
10.69
9.94
Taxes
-1.78
-3
-0.91
-1.99
Tax rate
-18.7
-18.82
-8.52
-20.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.76
12.97
9.78
7.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.76
12.97
9.78
7.95
yoy growth (%)
-40.17
32.65
22.97
-40.13
NPM
9.9
15.63
12.96
10.89
