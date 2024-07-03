iifl-logo-icon 1
Hercules Hoists Ltd Share Price

222
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:00:52 PM

  • Open226.69
  • Day's High232.9
  • 52 Wk High710
  • Prev. Close228.69
  • Day's Low219
  • 52 Wk Low 180.5
  • Turnover (lac)30.32
  • P/E29.22
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value302.48
  • EPS7.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)710.4
  • Div. Yield1.74
Hercules Hoists Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

226.69

Prev. Close

228.69

Turnover(Lac.)

30.32

Day's High

232.9

Day's Low

219

52 Week's High

710

52 Week's Low

180.5

Book Value

302.48

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

710.4

P/E

29.22

EPS

7.86

Divi. Yield

1.74

Hercules Hoists Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

30 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hercules Hoists Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hercules Hoists Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.61%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 28.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hercules Hoists Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

944.73

703.45

615.81

491.2

Net Worth

947.93

706.65

619.01

494.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

78.37

82.99

75.47

73.05

yoy growth (%)

-5.57

9.97

3.3

-19.83

Raw materials

-45.77

-43.9

-43.08

-45.35

As % of sales

58.41

52.89

57.09

62.08

Employee costs

-11.88

-12.66

-10.08

-9.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.55

15.98

10.69

9.94

Depreciation

-2.89

-3.53

-2.92

-2.59

Tax paid

-1.78

-3

-0.91

-1.99

Working capital

-25.05

-2.13

-10.63

-15.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.57

9.97

3.3

-19.83

Op profit growth

-14.25

19.7

277.41

-85.37

EBIT growth

-40.28

49.14

5.48

-39.92

Net profit growth

-40.17

32.65

22.97

-40.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2004Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

179.53

150.77

29.38

23.12

19.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

179.53

150.77

29.38

23.12

19.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.4

103.91

1.38

1.37

1.84

Hercules Hoists Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hercules Hoists Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shekhar Bajaj

Whole-time Director

H A Nevatia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vandan Shah.

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Niravnayan Niraj Bajaj

Independent Director

JAYAVANTH KALLIANPUR MALLYA

Non Executive Director

NEELIMA ADITYA BAJAJ SWAMY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vivek Maru

Independent Director

Vikram Taranath Hosangady

Independent Director

Girija Balakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hercules Hoists Ltd

Summary

Hercules Hoists Limited, a Bajaj Group of Company was incorporated in June, 1962. The Company manufactures material handling equipments, such as, Chain Pulley Blocks, Chain and Wire Rope Electric Hoists, Ratchet Hoists, Winches, Traveling Trolleys, Storage & Retrieval Cranes, Roll-out Racks, Light Profile Crane Systems, Pulling and Lifting Machines, H.O.T./E.O.T./Jib Cranes, Floor Operated Stacker Cranes and Stores Stacker Cranes. Apart from these, it offers a diverse range of products and services including manufacturing, sales, distribution and marketing of mechanical hoists, electric chain hoists and wire rope hoists, stackers and storage and retrieval solutions, overhead cranes in the standard and extended standard range, manipulators and material handling automation solutions. The Company is also marketing Shrouded Conductors of AKAPP, in Netherlands. In 2000-2001, the company completed the development of new range of Chain Electric Hoists and Ratchet Lever Hoists. Both the products are expected to do well in the export and domestic market. The company is also developing new range of Wire Rope Electric Hoists jointly with M/s Bull S.r.l., Italy. With effect from February 1, 2001, the companys agreement with M/s Batliboi Ltd for the 50:50 Joint Venture marketing company Indef Marketing Services Ltd was terminated and Hercules Hoists bought over their 100000 shares at the face value of Rs.10.00 and paid a compensation of Rs.1 crore towards exiting from the JV and non-compe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hercules Hoists Ltd share price today?

The Hercules Hoists Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hercules Hoists Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hercules Hoists Ltd is ₹710.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hercules Hoists Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hercules Hoists Ltd is 29.22 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hercules Hoists Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hercules Hoists Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hercules Hoists Ltd is ₹180.5 and ₹710 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hercules Hoists Ltd?

Hercules Hoists Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.43%, 3 Years at 17.37%, 1 Year at -36.72%, 6 Month at -60.89%, 3 Month at -64.38% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hercules Hoists Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hercules Hoists Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.61 %
Institutions - 1.66 %
Public - 28.72 %

