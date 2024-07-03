SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹226.69
Prev. Close₹228.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.32
Day's High₹232.9
Day's Low₹219
52 Week's High₹710
52 Week's Low₹180.5
Book Value₹302.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)710.4
P/E29.22
EPS7.86
Divi. Yield1.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
944.73
703.45
615.81
491.2
Net Worth
947.93
706.65
619.01
494.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
78.37
82.99
75.47
73.05
yoy growth (%)
-5.57
9.97
3.3
-19.83
Raw materials
-45.77
-43.9
-43.08
-45.35
As % of sales
58.41
52.89
57.09
62.08
Employee costs
-11.88
-12.66
-10.08
-9.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.55
15.98
10.69
9.94
Depreciation
-2.89
-3.53
-2.92
-2.59
Tax paid
-1.78
-3
-0.91
-1.99
Working capital
-25.05
-2.13
-10.63
-15.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.57
9.97
3.3
-19.83
Op profit growth
-14.25
19.7
277.41
-85.37
EBIT growth
-40.28
49.14
5.48
-39.92
Net profit growth
-40.17
32.65
22.97
-40.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
179.53
150.77
29.38
23.12
19.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
179.53
150.77
29.38
23.12
19.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.4
103.91
1.38
1.37
1.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shekhar Bajaj
Whole-time Director
H A Nevatia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vandan Shah.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Niravnayan Niraj Bajaj
Independent Director
JAYAVANTH KALLIANPUR MALLYA
Non Executive Director
NEELIMA ADITYA BAJAJ SWAMY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vivek Maru
Independent Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Independent Director
Girija Balakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Hercules Hoists Limited, a Bajaj Group of Company was incorporated in June, 1962. The Company manufactures material handling equipments, such as, Chain Pulley Blocks, Chain and Wire Rope Electric Hoists, Ratchet Hoists, Winches, Traveling Trolleys, Storage & Retrieval Cranes, Roll-out Racks, Light Profile Crane Systems, Pulling and Lifting Machines, H.O.T./E.O.T./Jib Cranes, Floor Operated Stacker Cranes and Stores Stacker Cranes. Apart from these, it offers a diverse range of products and services including manufacturing, sales, distribution and marketing of mechanical hoists, electric chain hoists and wire rope hoists, stackers and storage and retrieval solutions, overhead cranes in the standard and extended standard range, manipulators and material handling automation solutions. The Company is also marketing Shrouded Conductors of AKAPP, in Netherlands. In 2000-2001, the company completed the development of new range of Chain Electric Hoists and Ratchet Lever Hoists. Both the products are expected to do well in the export and domestic market. The company is also developing new range of Wire Rope Electric Hoists jointly with M/s Bull S.r.l., Italy. With effect from February 1, 2001, the companys agreement with M/s Batliboi Ltd for the 50:50 Joint Venture marketing company Indef Marketing Services Ltd was terminated and Hercules Hoists bought over their 100000 shares at the face value of Rs.10.00 and paid a compensation of Rs.1 crore towards exiting from the JV and non-compe
The Hercules Hoists Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹222 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hercules Hoists Ltd is ₹710.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hercules Hoists Ltd is 29.22 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hercules Hoists Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hercules Hoists Ltd is ₹180.5 and ₹710 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hercules Hoists Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.43%, 3 Years at 17.37%, 1 Year at -36.72%, 6 Month at -60.89%, 3 Month at -64.38% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
