|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 May 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Fixed the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Tuesday, August 06, 2024 to Monday, August 12, 2024; (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the 62nd AGM and payment of Dividend to Equity shareholders. Shareholders holding shares as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024 shall be entitled for Dividend.
