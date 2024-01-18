|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|4
|400
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.00 (400%) per Equity Share (of face value of Re. 1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Fixes Record Date For Final Dividend For FY 2023-24
