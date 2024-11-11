iifl-logo-icon 1
Hercules Hoists Ltd Board Meeting

199.05
(-0.17%)
Jan 16, 2025

Hercules Hoists CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results HERCULES HOISTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per rule no. 29 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday, November 11, 2024, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Trading window shall be opened 48 hours after the un-audited financial results are made public (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
We are submitting outcome of Board Meeting 30-09-2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HERCULES HOISTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. We are enclosing herewith standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results Q1 - 30 June 2024 , approved in the Board meeting held today 12 Aug 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
HERCULES HOISTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 inter-alia: (i) to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; and (ii) to consider and approve payment of Final Dividend if any for FY 2023-24. Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. March 26, 2024, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, has unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. Vikram Taranath Hosangady (DIN 09757469) as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a period of five (5) years with effect from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2029. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. March 26, 2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Vikram Taranath Hosangady as an Additional and Independent Director of the Company for a period of five(5) years with effect from April 01, 2024 to March 31, 2029.
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
HERCULES HOISTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve unaudited financial results for the quarter /nine months ended 31-12-2023 The Board as approved results for the quarter/ nine months ended 31-12-2023 in their meeting held on Feb 9, 2024 . (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

