Convening of 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 04.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Fixed the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Tuesday, August 06, 2024 to Monday, August 12, 2024; (both days inclusive) for the purpose of holding the 62nd AGM and payment of Dividend to Equity shareholders. Shareholders holding shares as on the cut-off date i.e. Monday, August 05, 2024 shall be entitled for Dividend AGM proceedings of the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Scrutinizer report of the voting held on August 12, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) We have submitted an explanation to the letter received from BSE dated August 18, 2024 for delay in submitting the AGM Proceedings. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)