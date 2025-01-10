Hester Biosciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.51
8.51
8.51
8.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
304.21
283.88
259.93
229.07
Net Worth
312.72
292.39
268.44
237.58
Minority Interest
Debt
133.56
164.32
121.91
15.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.05
7.87
6.75
7.12
Total Liabilities
454.33
464.58
397.1
260.6
Fixed Assets
274.86
256.82
166.22
90.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
64.69
64.69
64.69
43.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.96
0.72
0.46
0.31
Networking Capital
108.87
136.38
163.74
124.8
Inventories
68.53
79.22
70.73
57.01
Inventory Days
117.69
99.81
Sundry Debtors
85.78
82.36
56.92
45.55
Debtor Days
94.71
79.74
Other Current Assets
50.74
56.76
63.9
43.97
Sundry Creditors
-38.24
-41.05
-22.85
-14.43
Creditor Days
38.02
25.26
Other Current Liabilities
-57.94
-40.91
-4.96
-7.3
Cash
4.96
5.96
1.98
1.24
Total Assets
454.34
464.57
397.09
260.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.