|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.64
16.94
34.81
10.42
Op profit growth
-12.63
22.92
18.17
15.23
EBIT growth
-4.8
22.52
21.99
16.62
Net profit growth
14.2
18.02
13.85
8.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.52
32.03
30.47
34.76
EBIT margin
24.31
28
26.73
29.54
Net profit margin
16.73
16.06
15.91
18.84
RoCE
13.34
17.4
17.5
18.87
RoNW
4.02
4
4.26
4.87
RoA
2.29
2.49
2.6
3.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
46.41
40.79
36.44
27.12
Dividend per share
10
10
6.6
10
Cash EPS
26.73
24.82
18.73
18.76
Book value per share
305.62
268.38
236.37
165.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
58.5
46.99
25.38
59.14
P/CEPS
101.58
77.21
49.36
85.48
P/B
8.88
7.14
3.91
9.7
EV/EBIDTA
34.08
23.44
14.2
28.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
33.2
Tax payout
-26.4
-28.83
-24.98
-36.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
81.14
91.66
90.34
78.96
Inventory days
106.85
107.44
103.29
98.23
Creditor days
-62.23
-62.32
-44.53
-39.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14.06
-9.08
-6.39
-9.94
Net debt / equity
0.78
0.38
0.48
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
3.38
1.29
1.73
1.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-26.68
-23.43
-10.75
-17.14
Employee costs
-19.28
-18.16
-22.18
-17.09
Other costs
-28.49
-26.37
-36.58
-30.98
