Hester Biosciences Ltd Key Ratios

2,223.65
(1.32%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.64

16.94

34.81

10.42

Op profit growth

-12.63

22.92

18.17

15.23

EBIT growth

-4.8

22.52

21.99

16.62

Net profit growth

14.2

18.02

13.85

8.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.52

32.03

30.47

34.76

EBIT margin

24.31

28

26.73

29.54

Net profit margin

16.73

16.06

15.91

18.84

RoCE

13.34

17.4

17.5

18.87

RoNW

4.02

4

4.26

4.87

RoA

2.29

2.49

2.6

3.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

46.41

40.79

36.44

27.12

Dividend per share

10

10

6.6

10

Cash EPS

26.73

24.82

18.73

18.76

Book value per share

305.62

268.38

236.37

165.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

58.5

46.99

25.38

59.14

P/CEPS

101.58

77.21

49.36

85.48

P/B

8.88

7.14

3.91

9.7

EV/EBIDTA

34.08

23.44

14.2

28.5

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

33.2

Tax payout

-26.4

-28.83

-24.98

-36.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

81.14

91.66

90.34

78.96

Inventory days

106.85

107.44

103.29

98.23

Creditor days

-62.23

-62.32

-44.53

-39.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14.06

-9.08

-6.39

-9.94

Net debt / equity

0.78

0.38

0.48

0.39

Net debt / op. profit

3.38

1.29

1.73

1.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-26.68

-23.43

-10.75

-17.14

Employee costs

-19.28

-18.16

-22.18

-17.09

Other costs

-28.49

-26.37

-36.58

-30.98

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

