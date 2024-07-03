Summary

Hester Biosciences Limited is one of the leading and pioneering animal healthcare companies in India. The Company was incorporated in April, 1987 and is principally engaged in manufacturing of Poultry vaccines and Large Animal Vaccines and trading of Poultry and Large animal and Petcare health products having its manufacturing set up at Meda Adraj Village, Mehsana District, Gujarat. The Company engages in two business verticals, namely Poultry Healthcare and Animal Healthcare. It has built a presence in several regions of Africa and in numerous nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The products and services offered include over 51 vaccines and 70+ health products. In addition, it offers a vast selection of pharmaceuticals, feed supplements, and disinfectants for poultry and large animals.The Company markets and distributes veterinary and pharmaceutical products like animal health products, poultry vaccines, poultry diagnostic, laboratory kits and reagents. It markets the veterinary products of many international companies including Ghen Corporation, Japan; Maine Biological Laboratories, US; Idexx Corporation, US; International Diagnostic Systems Corporation, US; Biogal Galed Laboratories, Israel; and Kemin Europa, Belgium.The companys own production of veterinary vaccines (in Vials) is expected to commence soon. HPL has technical collaborations with Maine Biological Laboratories and Ghen Corporation.During 1996-97, company successfully implemented vete

