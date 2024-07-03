iifl-logo-icon 1
Hester Biosciences Ltd Share Price

2,349.45
(-2.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:44 PM

  • Open2,402.5
  • Day's High2,411.95
  • 52 Wk High3,379
  • Prev. Close2,414.6
  • Day's Low2,340.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,292.85
  • Turnover (lac)67.75
  • P/E64.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value388.49
  • EPS37.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,998.65
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Hester Biosciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,402.5

Prev. Close

2,414.6

Turnover(Lac.)

67.75

Day's High

2,411.95

Day's Low

2,340.05

52 Week's High

3,379

52 Week's Low

1,292.85

Book Value

388.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,998.65

P/E

64.61

EPS

37.23

Divi. Yield

0.25

Hester Biosciences Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hester Biosciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hester Biosciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.45%

Foreign: 9.45%

Indian: 44.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.62%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 45.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hester Biosciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.51

8.51

8.51

8.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

304.21

283.88

259.93

229.07

Net Worth

312.72

292.39

268.44

237.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

219.35

208.47

169.42

134.78

yoy growth (%)

5.21

23.04

25.7

9.32

Raw materials

-61.7

-53.39

-22.74

-23.31

As % of sales

28.12

25.61

13.42

17.29

Employee costs

-39.11

-33.45

-37.15

-22.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

53.25

60.06

41.22

43.7

Depreciation

-9.5

-9.63

-9.38

-5.45

Tax paid

-13.73

-14.88

-10

-13.14

Working capital

22.11

12.78

30.69

13.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.21

23.04

25.7

9.32

Op profit growth

-15.86

36.55

6.29

20.73

EBIT growth

-12.94

38.35

0.52

26.8

Net profit growth

-0.96

27.79

2.17

22.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

304.55

266.09

235.01

214.33

183.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

304.55

266.09

235.01

214.33

183.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.25

19.56

14.16

4.68

6.37

Hester Biosciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hester Biosciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Bhupendra V Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Sanjiv D Gandhi

Alternate Director

Nina Gandhi

Independent Director

Sandhya Patel

Independent Director

Ashok Bhadakal

Independent Director

Ameet Desai

Managing Director & CEO

Rajiv D Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Ravin Gandhi

Executive Director

PRIYA RAJIV GANDHI

Independent Director

Anil Jain

Independent Director

Jatin Yagneshbhai Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hester Biosciences Ltd

Summary

Hester Biosciences Limited is one of the leading and pioneering animal healthcare companies in India. The Company was incorporated in April, 1987 and is principally engaged in manufacturing of Poultry vaccines and Large Animal Vaccines and trading of Poultry and Large animal and Petcare health products having its manufacturing set up at Meda Adraj Village, Mehsana District, Gujarat. The Company engages in two business verticals, namely Poultry Healthcare and Animal Healthcare. It has built a presence in several regions of Africa and in numerous nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The products and services offered include over 51 vaccines and 70+ health products. In addition, it offers a vast selection of pharmaceuticals, feed supplements, and disinfectants for poultry and large animals.The Company markets and distributes veterinary and pharmaceutical products like animal health products, poultry vaccines, poultry diagnostic, laboratory kits and reagents. It markets the veterinary products of many international companies including Ghen Corporation, Japan; Maine Biological Laboratories, US; Idexx Corporation, US; International Diagnostic Systems Corporation, US; Biogal Galed Laboratories, Israel; and Kemin Europa, Belgium.The companys own production of veterinary vaccines (in Vials) is expected to commence soon. HPL has technical collaborations with Maine Biological Laboratories and Ghen Corporation.During 1996-97, company successfully implemented vete
Company FAQs

What is the Hester Biosciences Ltd share price today?

The Hester Biosciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2349.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hester Biosciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hester Biosciences Ltd is ₹1998.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hester Biosciences Ltd is 64.61 and 6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hester Biosciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hester Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hester Biosciences Ltd is ₹1292.85 and ₹3379 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hester Biosciences Ltd?

Hester Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.66%, 3 Years at -1.56%, 1 Year at 64.72%, 6 Month at -3.01%, 3 Month at 1.09% and 1 Month at -7.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hester Biosciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hester Biosciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.73 %
Institutions - 0.63 %
Public - 45.64 %

