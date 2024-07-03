Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,402.5
Prev. Close₹2,414.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹67.75
Day's High₹2,411.95
Day's Low₹2,340.05
52 Week's High₹3,379
52 Week's Low₹1,292.85
Book Value₹388.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,998.65
P/E64.61
EPS37.23
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.51
8.51
8.51
8.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
304.21
283.88
259.93
229.07
Net Worth
312.72
292.39
268.44
237.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
219.35
208.47
169.42
134.78
yoy growth (%)
5.21
23.04
25.7
9.32
Raw materials
-61.7
-53.39
-22.74
-23.31
As % of sales
28.12
25.61
13.42
17.29
Employee costs
-39.11
-33.45
-37.15
-22.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
53.25
60.06
41.22
43.7
Depreciation
-9.5
-9.63
-9.38
-5.45
Tax paid
-13.73
-14.88
-10
-13.14
Working capital
22.11
12.78
30.69
13.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.21
23.04
25.7
9.32
Op profit growth
-15.86
36.55
6.29
20.73
EBIT growth
-12.94
38.35
0.52
26.8
Net profit growth
-0.96
27.79
2.17
22.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
304.55
266.09
235.01
214.33
183.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
304.55
266.09
235.01
214.33
183.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.25
19.56
14.16
4.68
6.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Bhupendra V Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Sanjiv D Gandhi
Alternate Director
Nina Gandhi
Independent Director
Sandhya Patel
Independent Director
Ashok Bhadakal
Independent Director
Ameet Desai
Managing Director & CEO
Rajiv D Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Ravin Gandhi
Executive Director
PRIYA RAJIV GANDHI
Independent Director
Anil Jain
Independent Director
Jatin Yagneshbhai Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hester Biosciences Ltd
Summary
Hester Biosciences Limited is one of the leading and pioneering animal healthcare companies in India. The Company was incorporated in April, 1987 and is principally engaged in manufacturing of Poultry vaccines and Large Animal Vaccines and trading of Poultry and Large animal and Petcare health products having its manufacturing set up at Meda Adraj Village, Mehsana District, Gujarat. The Company engages in two business verticals, namely Poultry Healthcare and Animal Healthcare. It has built a presence in several regions of Africa and in numerous nations, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The products and services offered include over 51 vaccines and 70+ health products. In addition, it offers a vast selection of pharmaceuticals, feed supplements, and disinfectants for poultry and large animals.The Company markets and distributes veterinary and pharmaceutical products like animal health products, poultry vaccines, poultry diagnostic, laboratory kits and reagents. It markets the veterinary products of many international companies including Ghen Corporation, Japan; Maine Biological Laboratories, US; Idexx Corporation, US; International Diagnostic Systems Corporation, US; Biogal Galed Laboratories, Israel; and Kemin Europa, Belgium.The companys own production of veterinary vaccines (in Vials) is expected to commence soon. HPL has technical collaborations with Maine Biological Laboratories and Ghen Corporation.During 1996-97, company successfully implemented vete
Read More
The Hester Biosciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2349.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hester Biosciences Ltd is ₹1998.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hester Biosciences Ltd is 64.61 and 6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hester Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hester Biosciences Ltd is ₹1292.85 and ₹3379 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hester Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.66%, 3 Years at -1.56%, 1 Year at 64.72%, 6 Month at -3.01%, 3 Month at 1.09% and 1 Month at -7.70%.
