|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months period ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results Q1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and to consider the declaration of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31 December 2023 Outcome of Board meeting held today Financial Results for the period ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
