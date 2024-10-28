Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months period ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results Q1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and to consider the declaration of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024