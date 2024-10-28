iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hester Biosciences Ltd Board Meeting

2,207.8
(0.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:06 AM

Hester Bios CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and six months period ended 30 September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results Q1 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and to consider the declaration of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31 December 2023 Outcome of Board meeting held today Financial Results for the period ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Hester Bios: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hester Biosciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.