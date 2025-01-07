iifl-logo-icon 1
Hester Biosciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,387
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

219.35

208.47

169.42

134.78

yoy growth (%)

5.21

23.04

25.7

9.32

Raw materials

-61.7

-53.39

-22.74

-23.31

As % of sales

28.12

25.61

13.42

17.29

Employee costs

-39.11

-33.45

-37.15

-22.28

As % of sales

17.83

16.04

21.93

16.53

Other costs

-57.96

-49.63

-56.8

-39.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.42

23.8

33.52

29.37

Operating profit

60.56

71.99

52.72

49.59

OPM

27.61

34.53

31.11

36.79

Depreciation

-9.5

-9.63

-9.38

-5.45

Interest expense

-2.46

-3.94

-5.03

-2.31

Other income

4.65

1.64

2.92

1.87

Profit before tax

53.25

60.06

41.22

43.7

Taxes

-13.73

-14.88

-10

-13.14

Tax rate

-25.79

-24.77

-24.26

-30.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.51

45.17

31.22

30.55

Exceptional items

0

-5.27

0

0

Net profit

39.51

39.9

31.22

30.55

yoy growth (%)

-0.96

27.79

2.17

22.52

NPM

18.01

19.13

18.42

22.67

