|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
219.35
208.47
169.42
134.78
yoy growth (%)
5.21
23.04
25.7
9.32
Raw materials
-61.7
-53.39
-22.74
-23.31
As % of sales
28.12
25.61
13.42
17.29
Employee costs
-39.11
-33.45
-37.15
-22.28
As % of sales
17.83
16.04
21.93
16.53
Other costs
-57.96
-49.63
-56.8
-39.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.42
23.8
33.52
29.37
Operating profit
60.56
71.99
52.72
49.59
OPM
27.61
34.53
31.11
36.79
Depreciation
-9.5
-9.63
-9.38
-5.45
Interest expense
-2.46
-3.94
-5.03
-2.31
Other income
4.65
1.64
2.92
1.87
Profit before tax
53.25
60.06
41.22
43.7
Taxes
-13.73
-14.88
-10
-13.14
Tax rate
-25.79
-24.77
-24.26
-30.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.51
45.17
31.22
30.55
Exceptional items
0
-5.27
0
0
Net profit
39.51
39.9
31.22
30.55
yoy growth (%)
-0.96
27.79
2.17
22.52
NPM
18.01
19.13
18.42
22.67
