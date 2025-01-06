Hester Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
53.25
60.06
41.22
43.7
Depreciation
-9.5
-9.63
-9.38
-5.45
Tax paid
-13.73
-14.88
-10
-13.14
Working capital
22.11
12.78
30.69
13.13
Other operating items
Operating
52.12
48.32
52.52
38.23
Capital expenditure
6.57
-1.72
45.57
11.34
Free cash flow
58.7
46.59
98.09
49.57
Equity raised
449.48
383.73
300.91
229.09
Investing
20.8
3.22
26.19
5.88
Financing
106.01
-32
15.28
23.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
8.5
Net in cash
634.99
401.55
440.48
316.25
