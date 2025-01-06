iifl-logo-icon 1
Hester Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

53.25

60.06

41.22

43.7

Depreciation

-9.5

-9.63

-9.38

-5.45

Tax paid

-13.73

-14.88

-10

-13.14

Working capital

22.11

12.78

30.69

13.13

Other operating items

Operating

52.12

48.32

52.52

38.23

Capital expenditure

6.57

-1.72

45.57

11.34

Free cash flow

58.7

46.59

98.09

49.57

Equity raised

449.48

383.73

300.91

229.09

Investing

20.8

3.22

26.19

5.88

Financing

106.01

-32

15.28

23.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

8.5

Net in cash

634.99

401.55

440.48

316.25

