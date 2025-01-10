To the Members of Hester Biosciences Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opini?n

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Hester Biosciences Limited (the ‘Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Valuation of Inventories The Company has an Inventory carrying value _ 685.26 million, which is around 24% of its revenue from operations, including Raw Materials, Packing Material, Work in progress, Finished Goods and Traded Goods. Our audit procedures included following: We have considered the valuation of inventories as a key audit matter given the relative size of the balance in the financial statements and significant judgement involved in the consideration of factors in determination of inventory value. The inventory valuation of the company involves complex procedures estimating the costs incurred, overheads applied and identification for slow moving, expired and obsolete inventory and ascertainment of net realisable value. • We have understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of valuation of inventory. • Assessing the appropriateness of Companys accounting policy for valuation of inventories and compliance of the policy with the requirements of the prevailing accounting standards. • We have considered various factors including the estimation of costs, overheads incurred, actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year-end. • Compared the cost of the finished goods with the estimated net realisable value and checked if the finished goods were recorded at net realisable value where the cost was higher than the net realisable value. • We have considered the process of periodical physical verification of Inventory carried out by the management. • have evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of slow moving, expired and obsolete inventory. • Considered the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures. 2 Carrying Value of Trade Receivables The Company has Trade Receivables of carrying value _ 857.76 million and the ascertainment of allowance for expected credit loss of trade receivables require significant management judgement. Our audit procedures included following: • We have understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determining recoverability of trade receivables. • We performed audit procedures on the assessment of trade receivables, which included substantive testing of revenue transactions, obtaining trade receivable external confirmations and testing the subsequent payments received. • Assessing the impact of impairment on trade receivables requires judgment and we evaluated managements assumptions in determining the provision for Impairment of trade receivables, by analysing the ageing of receivables, assessing significant overdue trade receivables. • We tested the timing of revenue and trade receivables recognition based on the terms agreed with the customers. We also reviewed, on a sample basis, terms of the trade with the customers, invoices raised, etc., as a part of our audit procedures. Furthermore, we assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statements. • We also discussed with the management any disputes between the parties involved, attempts by management to recover the outstanding amounts and the credit status of significant counterparties available. • In assessing the appropriateness of the overall provision for expected credit losses, we considered managements policy for recognising provisions and compared the Companys provisioning against historical collection data. • Considered the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements & Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Management Discussion & Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this Other Information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively or ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going

concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that

a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2.

A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the

information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were

necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, in electronic mode on servers physically located in India so far as it appears from our examination of those books and other records and details provided to us.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with

the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as

a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the remuneration paid/ provided during the Current Year by the Company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

B) With respect to the other matters to be

included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has no pending litigations having any material impact on its financial position in its financial statements;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts for which there were any material

foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d)

(i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (d) (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e)

(i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the

Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014, we report that -

(i) Based on our examination, which includes test checks and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trails (edit log) facility. Further, based on the information provided to us by the management, we report that there was no instance wherein the audit trail (edit log) feature was tampered with.

(ii) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For, Chandulal M. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 101698W Arpit D. Shah Date 10 May 2024 Partner Place Ahmedabad M. No. 135188 UDIN: 24135188BKCXLZ1388

ANNEXUREA

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024:

i.

a) A. The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and its intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as on 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is

appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 50 million, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the reviewed/audited books of accounts of the Company of the respective quarters and no material discrepancies have been observed.

iii.

a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has made investments, provided loans, or provided advances in the nature of loans, or given guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, Joint Ventures & Others are as follows:

(Amount in W Million) Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiaries - - Others - - Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries 1,167.67 - Others - 55.00

b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans given and investments made and guarantees given, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In the case of loans, schedule of repayment

of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated. However, the borrowers have not repaid the principal amount as stipulated and have made payment of interest to the Company for the financial year 2023-24 within its due date. Further, the borrowers have also repaid the outstanding interest amount (net of TDS), during the financial year 2023-24, amounting to f 9.76 million in aggregate for previous two financial years 2021-22 & 2022-23 with a delay of 754 days & 361 days respectively.

d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted to the other parties.

e) According to the information explanation provided to us, following loan granted has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended to existing parties:

(Amount in f Million)

Name of the Parties Aggregate amount of overdue of existing loans renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Tamboli Trading LLP 55 million 100.00%

f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans and / or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

vi. The Central Government has prescribed maintenance of Cost Records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacturing activities of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the accounts and records of

the Company in this connection and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues

of Income Tax, Goods & Service Tax and Customs Duty which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (f in Million) Years to Which matter pertains Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.77 A.Y. 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.10 A.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.11 A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.45 A.Y. 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix.

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The Company did not have any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, Government and debenture holders.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed

by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the company, we report that the Company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by

us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held of its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

x.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause x(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence reporting under clause x(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.

a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv.

a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors during the year. Hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certif?cate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as def?ned in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company does not have any CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred to the special account as on the date of our audit report. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For, Chandulal M. Shah & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN 101698W Arpit D. Shah Date 10 May 2024 Partner Place Ahmedabad M. No. 135188 UDIN: 24135188BKCXLZ1388

ANNEXUREB

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HESTER BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

Report on the Interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the interna! financia! Controls with reference to standalone financia! statements of Hester Biosciences Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards on Auditing and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Interna! Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Due to the inherent limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as on 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reports issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.