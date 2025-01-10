Hikal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.66
24.66
24.66
24.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,162.93
1,108.83
1,043.35
908.76
Net Worth
1,187.59
1,133.49
1,068.01
933.42
Minority Interest
Debt
817.58
748.18
675.02
610.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
47.28
47.76
36.41
50.46
Total Liabilities
2,052.45
1,929.43
1,779.44
1,594.13
Fixed Assets
1,484.97
1,360.46
1,174.25
966.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.36
5.31
10.92
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
17.24
15.05
0
12.88
Networking Capital
524.1
489.07
545.18
577.03
Inventories
303.72
316.74
328.98
266.7
Inventory Days
56.58
Sundry Debtors
550.34
441.78
437.72
485.53
Debtor Days
103
Other Current Assets
121.9
201.64
212.16
156.79
Sundry Creditors
-294.44
-337.58
-293.47
-253.06
Creditor Days
53.68
Other Current Liabilities
-157.42
-133.51
-140.21
-78.93
Cash
20.78
59.53
49.09
36.81
Total Assets
2,052.45
1,929.42
1,779.44
1,594.13
