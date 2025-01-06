iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hikal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

380.15
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hikal Ltd

Hikal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

206.42

141.98

111.49

83.22

Depreciation

-85.24

-82.46

-85.59

-69.14

Tax paid

-73.28

-42.14

-34.26

-12.54

Working capital

48.62

51.62

54.17

112.99

Other operating items

Operating

96.51

68.99

45.8

114.52

Capital expenditure

62.57

276.59

50.86

-409.68

Free cash flow

159.09

345.58

96.66

-295.15

Equity raised

1,569.94

1,380.93

1,174.14

1,076.2

Investing

-0.07

-1.92

-1.02

0.5

Financing

154.23

133.37

132.16

165.7

Dividends paid

2.47

12.33

9.86

9.86

Net in cash

1,885.67

1,870.3

1,411.81

957.1

Hikal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hikal Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.