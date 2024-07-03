Summary

Hikal Limited, incorporated on July 08th, 1988, has emerged as one of the preferred partners for global companies in segments such as pharmaceuticals, crop protection, animal health, biocides, and specialty chemicals. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharma ingredients and contract research activities. Presently, it is operating in the crop protection and pharmaceuticals space.The Company has 5 manufacturing facilities across three states in India. It supply products to customers across the globe in the US, Japan, Europe, Canada, South East Asia, LATAM, India and RoW. Apart from this, it specialize in manufacturing APIs and intermediates in pharmaceutical division. Within pharmaceutical division, it offer human health and animal health products.Hikal commenced its first project in 1991 at its first greenfield site at M.I.D.C., Mahad with the manufacture of intermediates for agrochemical industry. It also bagged first big contract with Hoechst. During 1996, Company came with public issue to part finance the expansion project of Thiabendazol. It achieved another milestone when Merck & Co., USA chose Hikal as a partner to outsource Thiabendazole (TBZ, a fungicide). Since the capacity at Mahad was inadequate, Hikal built second greenfield site, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Taloja in 1997. The Company has been accorded Export House status by the Government of India. It set up a new manufactu

