Hikal Ltd Share Price

381.3
(-3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open397.4
  • Day's High397.4
  • 52 Wk High464.75
  • Prev. Close395.9
  • Day's Low379.1
  • 52 Wk Low 260.3
  • Turnover (lac)765.66
  • P/E66.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value98.21
  • EPS5.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,701.46
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
Hikal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

397.4

Prev. Close

395.9

Turnover(Lac.)

765.66

Day's High

397.4

Day's Low

379.1

52 Week's High

464.75

52 Week's Low

260.3

Book Value

98.21

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,701.46

P/E

66.74

EPS

5.96

Divi. Yield

0.3

Hikal Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hikal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hikal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.85%

Non-Promoter- 10.35%

Institutions: 10.35%

Non-Institutions: 20.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hikal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.66

24.66

24.66

24.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,162.93

1,108.83

1,043.35

908.76

Net Worth

1,187.59

1,133.49

1,068.01

933.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,720.43

1,507.26

1,296.09

1,013.93

yoy growth (%)

14.14

16.29

27.82

9.53

Raw materials

-908.37

-776.32

-698.97

-509.37

As % of sales

52.79

51.5

53.92

50.23

Employee costs

-164.31

-156.56

-128.05

-116.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

206.42

141.98

111.49

83.22

Depreciation

-85.24

-82.46

-85.59

-69.14

Tax paid

-73.28

-42.14

-34.26

-12.54

Working capital

48.62

51.62

54.17

112.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.14

16.29

27.82

9.53

Op profit growth

18.2

12.99

22.58

8.99

EBIT growth

24.8

21.03

22.14

13.85

Net profit growth

57.68

9.33

9.27

71.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,768.7

2,004.7

1,926.03

1,707.06

1,462.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,768.7

2,004.7

1,926.03

1,707.06

1,462.12

Other Operating Income

15.9

18.33

16.69

13.38

45.14

Other Income

2.5

5.41

4.89

4.98

3.7

Hikal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hikal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Jai Hiremath

Managing Director

Sameer Hiremath

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sugandha Hiremath

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Amit B Kalyani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajasekhar Reddy

Independent Director

Shrikrishna K. Adivarekar

Independent Director

Berjis Minoo Desai

Independent Director

V R Kaundinya

Independent Director

Ravi Brijmohan Kapoor

Independent Director

Ranjana Shivanand Salgaocar

Whole Time Director

Sarangan Suresh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hikal Ltd

Summary

Hikal Limited, incorporated on July 08th, 1988, has emerged as one of the preferred partners for global companies in segments such as pharmaceuticals, crop protection, animal health, biocides, and specialty chemicals. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharma ingredients and contract research activities. Presently, it is operating in the crop protection and pharmaceuticals space.The Company has 5 manufacturing facilities across three states in India. It supply products to customers across the globe in the US, Japan, Europe, Canada, South East Asia, LATAM, India and RoW. Apart from this, it specialize in manufacturing APIs and intermediates in pharmaceutical division. Within pharmaceutical division, it offer human health and animal health products.Hikal commenced its first project in 1991 at its first greenfield site at M.I.D.C., Mahad with the manufacture of intermediates for agrochemical industry. It also bagged first big contract with Hoechst. During 1996, Company came with public issue to part finance the expansion project of Thiabendazol. It achieved another milestone when Merck & Co., USA chose Hikal as a partner to outsource Thiabendazole (TBZ, a fungicide). Since the capacity at Mahad was inadequate, Hikal built second greenfield site, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Taloja in 1997. The Company has been accorded Export House status by the Government of India. It set up a new manufactu
Company FAQs

What is the Hikal Ltd share price today?

The Hikal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹381.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hikal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hikal Ltd is ₹4701.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hikal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hikal Ltd is 66.74 and 4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hikal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hikal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hikal Ltd is ₹260.3 and ₹464.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hikal Ltd?

Hikal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.38%, 3 Years at -9.27%, 1 Year at 28.64%, 6 Month at 17.55%, 3 Month at 7.92% and 1 Month at -10.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hikal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hikal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.85 %
Institutions - 10.36 %
Public - 20.79 %

