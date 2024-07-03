SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹397.4
Prev. Close₹395.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹765.66
Day's High₹397.4
Day's Low₹379.1
52 Week's High₹464.75
52 Week's Low₹260.3
Book Value₹98.21
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,701.46
P/E66.74
EPS5.96
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.66
24.66
24.66
24.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,162.93
1,108.83
1,043.35
908.76
Net Worth
1,187.59
1,133.49
1,068.01
933.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,720.43
1,507.26
1,296.09
1,013.93
yoy growth (%)
14.14
16.29
27.82
9.53
Raw materials
-908.37
-776.32
-698.97
-509.37
As % of sales
52.79
51.5
53.92
50.23
Employee costs
-164.31
-156.56
-128.05
-116.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
206.42
141.98
111.49
83.22
Depreciation
-85.24
-82.46
-85.59
-69.14
Tax paid
-73.28
-42.14
-34.26
-12.54
Working capital
48.62
51.62
54.17
112.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.14
16.29
27.82
9.53
Op profit growth
18.2
12.99
22.58
8.99
EBIT growth
24.8
21.03
22.14
13.85
Net profit growth
57.68
9.33
9.27
71.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,768.7
2,004.7
1,926.03
1,707.06
1,462.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,768.7
2,004.7
1,926.03
1,707.06
1,462.12
Other Operating Income
15.9
18.33
16.69
13.38
45.14
Other Income
2.5
5.41
4.89
4.98
3.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Jai Hiremath
Managing Director
Sameer Hiremath
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sugandha Hiremath
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Amit B Kalyani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajasekhar Reddy
Independent Director
Shrikrishna K. Adivarekar
Independent Director
Berjis Minoo Desai
Independent Director
V R Kaundinya
Independent Director
Ravi Brijmohan Kapoor
Independent Director
Ranjana Shivanand Salgaocar
Whole Time Director
Sarangan Suresh
Reports by Hikal Ltd
Summary
Hikal Limited, incorporated on July 08th, 1988, has emerged as one of the preferred partners for global companies in segments such as pharmaceuticals, crop protection, animal health, biocides, and specialty chemicals. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of various chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, active pharma ingredients and contract research activities. Presently, it is operating in the crop protection and pharmaceuticals space.The Company has 5 manufacturing facilities across three states in India. It supply products to customers across the globe in the US, Japan, Europe, Canada, South East Asia, LATAM, India and RoW. Apart from this, it specialize in manufacturing APIs and intermediates in pharmaceutical division. Within pharmaceutical division, it offer human health and animal health products.Hikal commenced its first project in 1991 at its first greenfield site at M.I.D.C., Mahad with the manufacture of intermediates for agrochemical industry. It also bagged first big contract with Hoechst. During 1996, Company came with public issue to part finance the expansion project of Thiabendazol. It achieved another milestone when Merck & Co., USA chose Hikal as a partner to outsource Thiabendazole (TBZ, a fungicide). Since the capacity at Mahad was inadequate, Hikal built second greenfield site, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Taloja in 1997. The Company has been accorded Export House status by the Government of India. It set up a new manufactu
Read More
The Hikal Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹381.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hikal Ltd is ₹4701.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hikal Ltd is 66.74 and 4.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hikal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hikal Ltd is ₹260.3 and ₹464.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hikal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.38%, 3 Years at -9.27%, 1 Year at 28.64%, 6 Month at 17.55%, 3 Month at 7.92% and 1 Month at -10.98%.
