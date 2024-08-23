|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|0.6
|30
|Final
|The Board of Directors at its held today on May 9, 202 approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and payment of final dividend BC 11/09/2024 TO 17/09/2024 A.G.M. only Final Dividend purpose Cancelled (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 23.08.2024)
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|0.6
|30
|Interim
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 8, 2024 approved the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Inter alia, Declared an Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 @ 30% [Re. 0.60/- per equity share, nominal value of Rs. 2/- each].
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.