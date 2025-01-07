Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,720.43
1,507.26
1,296.09
1,013.93
yoy growth (%)
14.14
16.29
27.82
9.53
Raw materials
-908.37
-776.32
-698.97
-509.37
As % of sales
52.79
51.5
53.92
50.23
Employee costs
-164.31
-156.56
-128.05
-116.69
As % of sales
9.55
10.38
9.88
11.5
Other costs
-324.85
-301.21
-227.32
-190.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.88
19.98
17.53
18.8
Operating profit
322.88
273.15
241.74
197.2
OPM
18.76
18.12
18.65
19.44
Depreciation
-85.24
-82.46
-85.59
-69.14
Interest expense
-36.19
-52.41
-49.11
-48.27
Other income
4.98
3.7
4.46
3.43
Profit before tax
206.42
141.98
111.49
83.22
Taxes
-73.28
-42.14
-34.26
-12.54
Tax rate
-35.5
-29.68
-30.73
-15.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
133.14
99.83
77.22
70.67
Exceptional items
0
-15.4
0
0
Net profit
133.14
84.43
77.22
70.67
yoy growth (%)
57.68
9.33
9.27
71.04
NPM
7.73
5.6
5.95
6.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.