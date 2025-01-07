iifl-logo-icon 1
Hikal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

390.5
(2.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,720.43

1,507.26

1,296.09

1,013.93

yoy growth (%)

14.14

16.29

27.82

9.53

Raw materials

-908.37

-776.32

-698.97

-509.37

As % of sales

52.79

51.5

53.92

50.23

Employee costs

-164.31

-156.56

-128.05

-116.69

As % of sales

9.55

10.38

9.88

11.5

Other costs

-324.85

-301.21

-227.32

-190.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.88

19.98

17.53

18.8

Operating profit

322.88

273.15

241.74

197.2

OPM

18.76

18.12

18.65

19.44

Depreciation

-85.24

-82.46

-85.59

-69.14

Interest expense

-36.19

-52.41

-49.11

-48.27

Other income

4.98

3.7

4.46

3.43

Profit before tax

206.42

141.98

111.49

83.22

Taxes

-73.28

-42.14

-34.26

-12.54

Tax rate

-35.5

-29.68

-30.73

-15.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

133.14

99.83

77.22

70.67

Exceptional items

0

-15.4

0

0

Net profit

133.14

84.43

77.22

70.67

yoy growth (%)

57.68

9.33

9.27

71.04

NPM

7.73

5.6

5.95

6.97

