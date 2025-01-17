Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.14
16.29
27.82
9.53
Op profit growth
18.2
12.99
21.81
9.74
EBIT growth
24.8
21.03
20.98
15.03
Net profit growth
57.68
9.33
14.04
64.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.76
18.12
18.65
19.57
EBIT margin
14.1
12.89
12.39
13.09
Net profit margin
7.73
5.6
5.95
6.67
RoCE
15.64
13.83
12.57
11.26
RoNW
3.8
2.84
3.03
2.89
RoA
2.14
1.5
1.51
1.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.8
6.85
9.4
8.24
Dividend per share
2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Cash EPS
3.88
0.16
-1.01
-0.17
Book value per share
75.7
66.22
81.43
73.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
13.28
10.21
14.57
17.21
P/CEPS
36.94
437.45
-134.58
-818.14
P/B
1.89
1.05
1.68
1.92
EV/EBIDTA
7.14
5.22
9.32
11.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
1.85
14.6
12.77
14.56
Tax payout
-35.5
-29.68
-30.73
-14.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.61
76.01
76.57
66.37
Inventory days
61.43
74.52
79.78
99.83
Creditor days
-62.84
-60
-55.5
-61.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.7
-3.7
-3.26
-2.74
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.71
0.9
0.96
Net debt / op. profit
1.77
2.13
2.51
2.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.79
-51.5
-53.92
-50.23
Employee costs
-9.55
-10.38
-9.88
-11.5
Other costs
-18.88
-19.98
-17.53
-18.68
