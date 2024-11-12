iifl-logo-icon 1
Hikal Ltd Board Meeting

358.95
(-1.40%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Hikal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
HIKAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today on November 12, 2024, approved the standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
HIKAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Meeting of Board of Directors held today i.e. on August 1 2024 inter alia considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Detailed outcome is attached Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
HIKAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with the statements of assets and liabilities and the cash flow statement as on that date; 2) the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024; 3) Recommendation of payment of final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 for the approval of shareholders at the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board of Directors at its held today on May 9, 202 approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and payment of final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - appointment of Director Outcome of Board meeting pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations - Appointment of Director
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
HIKAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and period ended December 31 2023 and to consider payment of Interim dividend for financial year 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 8, 2024 approved the payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.02.2024)

