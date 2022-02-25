Hind Commerce Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.8
11.54
11.63
9.71
Net Worth
16.8
14.54
14.63
12.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.9
0.6
0.64
0.54
Total Liabilities
17.7
15.14
15.27
13.25
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
14
14.65
14.95
12.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.66
0.3
0.17
0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0.42
Inventory Days
45.78
Sundry Debtors
2.47
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.28
0.35
0.2
0.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.05
-0.03
-0.06
Cash
1.05
0.19
0.15
0.11
Total Assets
17.71
15.14
15.27
13.25
