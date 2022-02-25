iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Commerce Ltd Balance Sheet

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.8

11.54

11.63

9.71

Net Worth

16.8

14.54

14.63

12.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.9

0.6

0.64

0.54

Total Liabilities

17.7

15.14

15.27

13.25

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

14

14.65

14.95

12.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.66

0.3

0.17

0.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0.42

Inventory Days

45.78

Sundry Debtors

2.47

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.28

0.35

0.2

0.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.05

-0.03

-0.06

Cash

1.05

0.19

0.15

0.11

Total Assets

17.71

15.14

15.27

13.25

Hind Commerce Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

