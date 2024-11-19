iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Commerce Ltd Share Price

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022|03:26:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.81
  • Day's High3.81
  • 52 Wk High1,000
  • Day's Low3.81
  • 52 Wk Low 940
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value58.3
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hind Commerce Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.81

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.81

Day's Low

3.81

52 Week's High

1,000

52 Week's Low

940

Book Value

58.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.14

P/E

0

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Hind Commerce Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hind Commerce Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hind Commerce Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.58%

Non-Promoter- 69.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hind Commerce Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.8

11.54

11.63

9.71

Net Worth

16.8

14.54

14.63

12.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.34

6.8

0.53

3.94

yoy growth (%)

-50.79

1,174.44

-86.47

147.85

Raw materials

-2.96

-5.86

-0.53

-3.78

As % of sales

88.68

86.26

100.4

96

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.24

0.71

0.43

0.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.16

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

-5.08

5.24

-0.67

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.79

1,174.44

-86.47

147.85

Op profit growth

-84.7

-544.64

42.44

-17.92

EBIT growth

-65.81

66.4

-11.65

90.65

Net profit growth

-72.11

50.8

-16.74

120.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1.99

0.37

0.63

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.99

0.37

0.63

0

Other Operating Income

0.47

0.43

0.02

0.15

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Hind Commerce Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,419.65

103.752,83,449.47627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.8

58.3527,486.8172.160.83658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

791.4

239.0817,479.7423.010.18249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

207.8

14.9116,229.64618.082.9912,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

75.79

88.2411,515.538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hind Commerce Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ujwal R Lahoti

Managing Director

Umesh R Lahoti

Independent Director

Prakash R Bang

Independent Director

Sanjay Rajendra Soni

Independent Director

Meghna Vijay Panchal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pragati P Sawant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hind Commerce Ltd

Summary

Hind Commerce Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies; Punjab & Chandigarh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 1984. Company has been engaged in share trading business since 1992. In 1993-94, Company diversified in the business of Leasing and Bill Discounting. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Cotton textiles and to specialize in export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics in both domestic and international trading.The Company as of March 31, 2013 had one subsidiary, viz. Crystal Tradecom Limited as wholly owned subsidiaries of Hind Commerce Limited. Crystal Tradecom Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, cease to be a subsidiary company on 30th March 2017 due to further issue of share by Crystal Tradecom Limited.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hind Commerce Ltd share price today?

The Hind Commerce Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Commerce Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hind Commerce Ltd is ₹1.14 Cr. as of 25 Feb ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hind Commerce Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hind Commerce Ltd is 0 and 16.38 as of 25 Feb ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hind Commerce Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hind Commerce Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hind Commerce Ltd is ₹940 and ₹1000 as of 25 Feb ‘22

What is the CAGR of Hind Commerce Ltd?

Hind Commerce Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 210.67%, 3 Years at 540.76%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hind Commerce Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hind Commerce Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

