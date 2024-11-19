SectorTrading
Open₹3.81
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.81
Day's Low₹3.81
52 Week's High₹1,000
52 Week's Low₹940
Book Value₹58.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.14
P/E0
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.8
11.54
11.63
9.71
Net Worth
16.8
14.54
14.63
12.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.34
6.8
0.53
3.94
yoy growth (%)
-50.79
1,174.44
-86.47
147.85
Raw materials
-2.96
-5.86
-0.53
-3.78
As % of sales
88.68
86.26
100.4
96
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
0.71
0.43
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.16
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
-5.08
5.24
-0.67
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.79
1,174.44
-86.47
147.85
Op profit growth
-84.7
-544.64
42.44
-17.92
EBIT growth
-65.81
66.4
-11.65
90.65
Net profit growth
-72.11
50.8
-16.74
120.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1.99
0.37
0.63
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.99
0.37
0.63
0
Other Operating Income
0.47
0.43
0.02
0.15
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,419.65
|103.75
|2,83,449.47
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.8
|58.35
|27,486.81
|72.16
|0.83
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
791.4
|239.08
|17,479.74
|23.01
|0.18
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
207.8
|14.91
|16,229.64
|618.08
|2.99
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
75.79
|88.24
|11,515.5
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ujwal R Lahoti
Managing Director
Umesh R Lahoti
Independent Director
Prakash R Bang
Independent Director
Sanjay Rajendra Soni
Independent Director
Meghna Vijay Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pragati P Sawant
Reports by Hind Commerce Ltd
Summary
Hind Commerce Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies; Punjab & Chandigarh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 1984. Company has been engaged in share trading business since 1992. In 1993-94, Company diversified in the business of Leasing and Bill Discounting. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Cotton textiles and to specialize in export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics in both domestic and international trading.The Company as of March 31, 2013 had one subsidiary, viz. Crystal Tradecom Limited as wholly owned subsidiaries of Hind Commerce Limited. Crystal Tradecom Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, cease to be a subsidiary company on 30th March 2017 due to further issue of share by Crystal Tradecom Limited.
Read More
The Hind Commerce Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hind Commerce Ltd is ₹1.14 Cr. as of 25 Feb ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of Hind Commerce Ltd is 0 and 16.38 as of 25 Feb ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hind Commerce Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hind Commerce Ltd is ₹940 and ₹1000 as of 25 Feb ‘22
Hind Commerce Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 210.67%, 3 Years at 540.76%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
