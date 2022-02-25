Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.34
6.8
0.53
3.94
yoy growth (%)
-50.79
1,174.44
-86.47
147.85
Raw materials
-2.96
-5.86
-0.53
-3.78
As % of sales
88.68
86.26
100.4
96
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
As % of sales
1.87
0.83
9.88
1.35
Other costs
-0.22
-0.27
-0.08
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.69
4.06
15.03
5.04
Operating profit
0.09
0.6
-0.13
-0.09
OPM
2.74
8.83
-25.33
-2.4
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.12
0.57
0.58
Profit before tax
0.24
0.71
0.43
0.48
Taxes
-0.08
-0.16
-0.06
-0.04
Tax rate
-36.25
-22.55
-14.3
-9.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.55
0.36
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.55
0.36
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-72.11
50.8
-16.74
120.79
NPM
4.63
8.18
69.17
11.23
