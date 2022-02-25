iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Commerce Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.34

6.8

0.53

3.94

yoy growth (%)

-50.79

1,174.44

-86.47

147.85

Raw materials

-2.96

-5.86

-0.53

-3.78

As % of sales

88.68

86.26

100.4

96

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

As % of sales

1.87

0.83

9.88

1.35

Other costs

-0.22

-0.27

-0.08

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.69

4.06

15.03

5.04

Operating profit

0.09

0.6

-0.13

-0.09

OPM

2.74

8.83

-25.33

-2.4

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.12

0.57

0.58

Profit before tax

0.24

0.71

0.43

0.48

Taxes

-0.08

-0.16

-0.06

-0.04

Tax rate

-36.25

-22.55

-14.3

-9.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.55

0.36

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.55

0.36

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-72.11

50.8

-16.74

120.79

NPM

4.63

8.18

69.17

11.23

