Hind Commerce Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022|03:22:52 PM

Hind Commerce Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.24

0.71

0.43

0.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.16

-0.06

-0.04

Working capital

-5.08

5.24

-0.67

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-4.92

5.79

-0.3

1.19

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-4.92

5.79

-0.3

1.19

Equity raised

17.71

16.08

16.46

12.18

Investing

6.91

-5.62

0.74

3.63

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.7

16.26

16.9

17.01

