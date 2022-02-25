Hind Commerce Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
0.71
0.43
0.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.16
-0.06
-0.04
Working capital
-5.08
5.24
-0.67
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-4.92
5.79
-0.3
1.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.92
5.79
-0.3
1.19
Equity raised
17.71
16.08
16.46
12.18
Investing
6.91
-5.62
0.74
3.63
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.7
16.26
16.9
17.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.