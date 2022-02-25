iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Commerce Ltd Key Ratios

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022|03:26:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

423.95

-40.85

Op profit growth

135.81

-484.99

EBIT growth

-21.21

497.39

Net profit growth

-1.84

808.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.57

-23.5

3.61

EBIT margin

13.47

89.63

8.87

Net profit margin

12.89

68.81

4.47

RoCE

3.8

5.01

RoNW

0.92

0.97

RoA

0.91

0.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.86

0.87

0.1

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.85

0.87

0.09

Book value per share

23.6

22.73

21.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.31

-22.53

-49.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

76.99

24.01

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-93.6

-110.73

0

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.8

-0.67

1.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.16

-98.36

-79.82

Employee costs

-3.24

-15

-7.71

Other costs

-13.16

-10.13

-8.85

