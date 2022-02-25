Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
423.95
-40.85
Op profit growth
135.81
-484.99
EBIT growth
-21.21
497.39
Net profit growth
-1.84
808.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.57
-23.5
3.61
EBIT margin
13.47
89.63
8.87
Net profit margin
12.89
68.81
4.47
RoCE
3.8
5.01
RoNW
0.92
0.97
RoA
0.91
0.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.86
0.87
0.1
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.85
0.87
0.09
Book value per share
23.6
22.73
21.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.31
-22.53
-49.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
76.99
24.01
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-93.6
-110.73
0
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.8
-0.67
1.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.16
-98.36
-79.82
Employee costs
-3.24
-15
-7.71
Other costs
-13.16
-10.13
-8.85
