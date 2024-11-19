iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Commerce Ltd Annually Results

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022|03:26:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1.99

0.37

0.63

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.99

0.37

0.63

0

Other Operating Income

0.47

0.43

0.02

0.15

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.47

0.81

0.67

0.15

Total Expenditure

2.2

0.46

0.61

0.07

PBIDT

0.27

0.34

0.05

0.09

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.27

0.34

0.05

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.07

0.02

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.25

0.25

0.02

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

0.25

0.02

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.25

0.25

0.02

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.86

0.87

0.1

0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

20,82,400

20,82,400

20,76,000

20,76,000

Public Shareholding (%)

69.41

69.41

69.19

69.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,17,600

9,17,600

9,24,000

9,24,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

30.59

30.59

30.79

30.79

PBIDTM(%)

13.56

89.47

9.37

0

PBDTM(%)

13.56

89.47

9.37

0

PATM(%)

13.06

68.42

4.68

0

