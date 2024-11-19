Hind Commerce Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1.99
0.37
0.63
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.99
0.37
0.63
0
Other Operating Income
0.47
0.43
0.02
0.15
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.47
0.81
0.67
0.15
Total Expenditure
2.2
0.46
0.61
0.07
PBIDT
0.27
0.34
0.05
0.09
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.27
0.34
0.05
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.07
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.25
0.25
0.02
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.25
0.25
0.02
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.25
0.25
0.02
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.86
0.87
0.1
0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
20,82,400
20,82,400
20,76,000
20,76,000
Public Shareholding (%)
69.41
69.41
69.19
69.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,17,600
9,17,600
9,24,000
9,24,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
30.59
30.59
30.79
30.79
PBIDTM(%)
13.56
89.47
9.37
0
PBDTM(%)
13.56
89.47
9.37
0
PATM(%)
13.06
68.42
4.68
0
