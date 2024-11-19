iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hind Commerce Ltd Company Summary

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022|03:26:52 PM

Hind Commerce Ltd Summary

Hind Commerce Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies; Punjab & Chandigarh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 1984. Company has been engaged in share trading business since 1992. In 1993-94, Company diversified in the business of Leasing and Bill Discounting. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Cotton textiles and to specialize in export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics in both domestic and international trading.The Company as of March 31, 2013 had one subsidiary, viz. Crystal Tradecom Limited as wholly owned subsidiaries of Hind Commerce Limited. Crystal Tradecom Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, cease to be a subsidiary company on 30th March 2017 due to further issue of share by Crystal Tradecom Limited.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.