Hind Commerce Ltd Summary

Hind Commerce Limited was incorporated with the Registrar of Companies; Punjab & Chandigarh vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 1984. Company has been engaged in share trading business since 1992. In 1993-94, Company diversified in the business of Leasing and Bill Discounting. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of trading of Cotton textiles and to specialize in export of quality Cotton Yarns and fabrics in both domestic and international trading.The Company as of March 31, 2013 had one subsidiary, viz. Crystal Tradecom Limited as wholly owned subsidiaries of Hind Commerce Limited. Crystal Tradecom Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, cease to be a subsidiary company on 30th March 2017 due to further issue of share by Crystal Tradecom Limited.