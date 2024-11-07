iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Commerce Ltd Board Meeting

3.81
(0%)
Feb 25, 2022|03:26:52 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Hind Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Hind Commerce Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Hind Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Hind Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Board meeting outcome for the approval of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Board meeting outcome for approval of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for change in director.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Hind Commerce Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. Dear Sir/ Madam, The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting today i.e. Wednesday, 14t February, 2024 through audio-visual means has approved inter-alia the following: i. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 OF SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Hind Commerce Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

