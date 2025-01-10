Hindoostan Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.66
1.66
1.66
1.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.47
47.18
53.94
57.1
Net Worth
50.13
48.84
55.6
58.76
Minority Interest
Debt
1.5
1.95
2.35
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
51.63
50.79
57.95
58.76
Fixed Assets
15.15
17.16
20.4
22.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.29
11.34
12.74
5.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.84
15.36
16.11
17.07
Inventories
16.36
17.46
23.66
17.49
Inventory Days
83.24
97.84
Sundry Debtors
11.74
12.75
12.42
13.74
Debtor Days
43.69
76.86
Other Current Assets
6.22
10.2
5.9
8.9
Sundry Creditors
-9.21
-11.73
-11.83
-12.32
Creditor Days
41.62
68.92
Other Current Liabilities
-14.27
-13.32
-14.04
-10.74
Cash
10.34
6.94
8.71
13.56
Total Assets
51.62
50.8
57.96
58.78
